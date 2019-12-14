Xiaomi’s Mi Credit allows you to get a personal loan (and other top stories of the day)

Starting with smartphones, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has now ventured into the digital lending space. Earlier this month, Xiaomi launched Mi Credit in India, touting an easy application process for getting personal loans. Upon approval, the users have the option to choose the amount and the tenure of the loan.





The app is available for all Android users and not restricted to only Xiaomi users. The Mi Credit app comes preloaded on all MIUI phones, and can also be downloaded from Google Play Store and GetApps, Xiaomi’s own app store. On Play Store, it has crossed five lakh downloads already with an average rating of 4.4 stars.





Check out YourStory’s review of the app and if it truly enables users to avail quick loans.





At present, PhonePe is accepted as a payment option in eight million MSMEs present across 215 cities in India. The company further added that over 56 percent of its transactions are now driven by users in Tier II and Tier III cities.





As a child, Imaan Javan battled dyslexia and overcame her struggles with determination and confidence. She started Suntuity REI in 2011 to provide renewable energy solutions around the world.





Sajan Pillai, CEO and Managing Partner, Season Two Ventures

Season Two Ventures, an early-stage venture fund based in Southern California, founded by Sajan Pillai, is now in the process of raising a $100 million fund, which will dedicate exclusively to the funding of B2B startups in India.





Shantanu Jaradi, Founder and CEO, Dentzz

Mumbai-based dental school graduate Shantanu Jaradi started Dentzz in 2006, and now has eight Dentzz centres in India and one in Dubai. Dentzz is seeing financial growth of 30 percent year-on-year, and plans to expand both domestically and internationally.









The domestic electric vehicle (EV) market is projected to grow 36 percent annually between 2019 and 2026 as the market has gained traction following the implementation of the second phase of the EV incentives scheme in April, India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) said in a report.





Anjali with dogs.

Founded in 2012 by animal lover and activist Anjali Gopalan, NGO All Creatures Great and Small (ACGS) aims to give animals a place where they are protected and free from the cruelties of the world. It provides sick and disabled animals a safe sanctuary for a lifetime. Some of the animals even get adopted after being rehabilitated by the NGO.





Image: Flickr

Reliance Industries on Friday said its wholly-owned subsidiary Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Ltd (RSBVL) has acquired over 51 percent stake in Asteria Aerospace for Rs 23.12 crore. It proposes to make a further investment of up to Rs 125 crore, subject to Asteria achieving agreed milestones and is expected to be completed by December 2021.





