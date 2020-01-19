An exclusive interview with Accel India co-founders (and other top stories of the day)

Co-founded and led by Prashanth Prakash and Subrata Mitra, the Indian arm of the US-based Accel Partners, is largely known for its excellent portfolio of successful early-stage investments.

19th Jan 2020
19th Jan 2020
Accel Partners India has been an integral part of the Indian startup ecosystem since 2008. Co-founded and led by Prashanth Prakash and Subrata Mitra, the Indian arm of the US-based Accel Partners, is largely known for its excellent portfolio of successful early-stage investments.


Some of the most successful and well-known startups have been funded by Accel, including Flipkart, Ola, Bookmyshow, Myntra, Freshdesk, and Swiggy, among others. And recently, it announced that it had closed its sixth India fund to the tune of $550 million. 


So, how exactly do Prashanth and Subrata decide which startup to invest in? And how do they stay away from the herd mentality? Once a startup in a certain sector works, how do they choose another sector to bet on?


In an exclusive interview with YourStory, Prashanth and Subrata share their mantra of investing.


Accel India

Here's what you need to know to stay caught up on Indian startups, innovations and more...

Why Bengaluru has been an early adopter of innovations

Bengaluru

According to Bengaluru Innovation Report 2019, the Silicon Valley of India has always been at the forefront of embracing startups, as the cosmopolitan culture makes the city an ideal location to test anything new from the internet economy.


This woman entrepreneur left job at IBM to help revive handicrafts sector

Ziba by Hand

Ila Kapoor Chaddah left a cushy corporate career, her last stint being at IBM, to start Ziba by Hand, a digital platform that aims to promote everything handmade.


OYO’s Ritesh Agarwal pens letter to employees about firings

Ritesh Agarwal

Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO, OYO

YourStory has acquired a copy of the email written to the Gurugram-based unicorn’s employees, where Founder and Group CEO, Ritesh Agarwal has explained the ongoing activities at the startup and has laid out its plans for 2020.


Infosys Co-founder NR Narayana Murthy on startups, entrepreneurship and more

Infosys Prize

(From L-R) Professor Mugesh G (Winer of Infosys Prize 2019), Shrinivas Kulkarni and Narayana Murthy

At the awards ceremony of the Infosys Prize held last week, YourStory caught up with Infosys Founder NR Narayana Murthy in an exclusive interview about startups, research, and fundamental sciences.


This BITS Pilani graduate built a Rs 700 Cr turnover medical devices business 


gsk velu

GSK Velu, Founder, Chairman and MD, Trivitron Healthcare

Hailing from a small town in Tamil Nadu, GSK Velu started Trivitron Healthcare after saving up for five years. Over the next two decades, he built it into one of India’s largest medical device companies.


Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos predicts that India is going to own the 21st century

Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos

Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, on a surprise visit to India, on Wednesday predicted that the 21st century is going to belong to the world’s largest democracy. At the Amazon Smbhav Summit, Jeff announced the company's plans to establish 100 Digital Haats in cities and villages throughout India.


This entrepreneur, social activist is curbing child labour and human trafficking

Social Story

Vineet J Mehra

With the help of facial recognition technology, entrepreneur and social activist Vineet Mehra has been successful in reuniting around 3,000 missing children in Delhi with their families.


