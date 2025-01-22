Unlock the potential of Generative AI for governance and enhancing productivity

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a game-changer in boosting productivity across industries and administration. This technology can automate repetitive tasks, provide actionable insights, and enable smarter decision-making.

But how do you know which tools to use for seamless integration of AI into daily workflows ?

Join us on February 20, 2025, for an exclusive webinar hosted by Microsoft India in partnership with YourStory. Titled “Enhancing Productivity through Generative AI for Government Officials”, this session is specially designed for government officials, educators, and policymakers.

The webinar will explore how Generative AI and Microsoft365 Copilot can empower users to focus on high-value tasks by handling routine work, enhancing efficiency, and reducing human error. It will also dive into the ethical considerations in AI, the right resources for upskilling yourself in these new-age tech tools, and how AI can become your trusty companion for high-value work.

Leading the session will be Sandeep Aurora, Group Director & Head of Public Policy and Government Affairs at Microsoft India & South Asia, and Gunjan Patel, Director - AI Skills, Skills for Social Impact at Microsoft India. Their expertise and insights offer a unique opportunity to learn about the future of AI and its practical applications in public services.

This is part of Microsoft’s AI Skilling Initiative under Skills for Social Impact charter A critical pillar of the initiative is awareness, capacity building, and skilling of public sector and government officials, civil servants, government employees, and professionals with the tools and knowledge needed to embrace digital transformation effectively.

Whether you’re looking to better understand AI or find ways to enhance your productivity, this session is a must-attend. Reserve your spot today and take a step towards leveraging AI for a smarter, more efficient tomorrow.

Webinar title: Enhancing Productivity through Generative AI for Government Officials

Date: 20 February, 2025

Time: 3PM

Sign up here to take a step toward leveraging AI for a smarter, more efficient tomorrow. Reserve your spot today!