An exclusive interaction with the co-founders of Accel India (and other top stories of the day)

Some of the most successful and well-known startups have been funded by Accel, including Flipkart, Ola, Bookmyshow, Myntra, Freshdesk, and Swiggy, among others.

By Team YS
17th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Since 2008, Accel Partners India has been an integral part of the Indian startup ecosystem. Co-founded and led by Prashanth Prakash and Subrata Mitra, the Indian arm of the US-based Accel Partners, is largely known for its excellent portfolio of successful early-stage investments.

 

Some of the most successful and well-known startups have been funded by Accel, including Flipkart, Ola, Bookmyshow, Myntra, Freshdesk, and Swiggy, among others. And recently, it announced that it had closed its sixth India fund to the tune of $550 million. 


In a YourStory exclusive interview, Co-founders Subrata Mitra and Prashanth Prakash talk about their ethos of co-creating with entrepreneurs whom they fund, the evolution in the venture capital space in India, and more.


Accel Partners

Founders, investors need to have a problem-solving attitude: Gemba Capital’s Adith Podhar

Adith Podhar, Gemba Capital

Adith Podhar, Gemba Capital.

In this episode of 100X Entrepreneur podcast, Adith Podhar, the Founder of Gemba Capital, shares his experiences as an early-stage investor, and how his learning curve has evolved.


Amazon Smbhav summit: How tech can enable more womenpreneurs

Amazon Smbhav

In a panel discussion on the changing face of women entrepreneurship in India, panellists believed that technology can enable more women entrepreneurs in the country.


What made these Chinese entrepreneurs build a global blockchain startup

Pundi X founders

Zac Cheah and Pitt Huang founded Pundi X in 2015 to introduce blockchain into everyday life. (Image: Pundi X YouTube channel)

Singapore-based Pundi X is focussed on bringing the blockchain to the forefront. The startup was founded in 2017 by Zac Cheah and Pitt Huang. In a conversation with YourStory, Zac explains how the company has grown since its inception.

 

Here’s how this Mumbai startup is making breathing easier 

Atmos

Atmos, the air quality monitoring device built by Respirer Living Sciences.

A startup founded by Ronak Sutaria in 2017, Respirer Living Sciences has built a real-time IoT-based air quality monitoring device that can measure particulate matter, temperature, and humidity.


Jeff Bezos says Amazon 'best place to fail'

Amazon CEO Bezos

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos shared with Indian small and medium businesses his insights on taking risks to start a company, besides talking about his plans for his space venture and how Amazon was the best place in the world to fail.

 

This electrical engineer’s UPS company clocks Rs 200 Cr turnover

bpe

Amitansu Satpathy, Founder and Managing Director, Best Power Equipments

Amitansu Satpathy started Best Power Solutions in 2000, led the company through many challenges, and built it into a leading manufacturer of UPS solutions and inverters.


How this law graduate built a Rs 5 Cr diamond manufacturing business

Dhanvi

Saurabh Khandelwal, Founder, Dhanvi Diamonds

In 2006, Saurabh Khandelwal started Dhanvi Diamonds, which deals in manufacturing and wholesaling of diamond jewellery. In 14 years, the brand has become a well-known name in North India spread across seven states and 150 stores in Delhi-NCR.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Future Group CEO Kishore Biyani reveals his ‘craziest’ mistake ever

Ramarko Sengupta

From the verge of shutting down, to earning Rs 2 crore in five days, how this first-time entrepreneur turned his business around

Sindhu MV

Amazon not doing favour to India by investing a billion dollars, says Piyush Goyal

Press Trust of India

What Jeff Bezos would have done if Amazon had failed

Ramarko Sengupta
Daily Capsule
An exclusive interaction with the co-founders of Accel India (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

From collaboration to curation: how this artist-gallerist promotes Indian talent and creativity

Madanmohan Rao

Bengaluru startup GMetri helps companies train their employees with its gamified AR/VR platform

Vishal Krishna

[Behind the scenes] Here's how Cure.fit plans to reach 100 million users in 10 years

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Startup Bharat] This Ahmedabad-based fintech platform disburses 1,500 payday loans every month

Sindhu Kashyaap

How this B2B ecommerce startup plans to be the one-stop-shop for buying scientific and diagnostic products online

Thimmaya Poojary

[App Fridays] Meet JioSecurity, an antivirus and data privacy app developed by Reliance and Norton

Sohini Mitter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore