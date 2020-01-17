An exclusive interaction with the co-founders of Accel India (and other top stories of the day)

Since 2008, Accel Partners India has been an integral part of the Indian startup ecosystem. Co-founded and led by Prashanth Prakash and Subrata Mitra, the Indian arm of the US-based Accel Partners, is largely known for its excellent portfolio of successful early-stage investments.

Some of the most successful and well-known startups have been funded by Accel, including Flipkart, Ola, Bookmyshow, Myntra, Freshdesk, and Swiggy, among others. And recently, it announced that it had closed its sixth India fund to the tune of $550 million.





In a YourStory exclusive interview, Co-founders Subrata Mitra and Prashanth Prakash talk about their ethos of co-creating with entrepreneurs whom they fund, the evolution in the venture capital space in India, and more.





Adith Podhar, Gemba Capital.

In this episode of 100X Entrepreneur podcast, Adith Podhar, the Founder of Gemba Capital, shares his experiences as an early-stage investor, and how his learning curve has evolved.





In a panel discussion on the changing face of women entrepreneurship in India, panellists believed that technology can enable more women entrepreneurs in the country.





Zac Cheah and Pitt Huang founded Pundi X in 2015 to introduce blockchain into everyday life. (Image: Pundi X YouTube channel)

Singapore-based Pundi X is focussed on bringing the blockchain to the forefront. The startup was founded in 2017 by Zac Cheah and Pitt Huang. In a conversation with YourStory, Zac explains how the company has grown since its inception.

Atmos, the air quality monitoring device built by Respirer Living Sciences.

A startup founded by Ronak Sutaria in 2017, Respirer Living Sciences has built a real-time IoT-based air quality monitoring device that can measure particulate matter, temperature, and humidity.





Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos shared with Indian small and medium businesses his insights on taking risks to start a company, besides talking about his plans for his space venture and how Amazon was the best place in the world to fail.

Amitansu Satpathy, Founder and Managing Director, Best Power Equipments

Amitansu Satpathy started Best Power Solutions in 2000, led the company through many challenges, and built it into a leading manufacturer of UPS solutions and inverters.





Saurabh Khandelwal, Founder, Dhanvi Diamonds

In 2006, Saurabh Khandelwal started Dhanvi Diamonds, which deals in manufacturing and wholesaling of diamond jewellery. In 14 years, the brand has become a well-known name in North India spread across seven states and 150 stores in Delhi-NCR.





