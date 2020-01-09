Amazon India begins the year on a plastic-free note, eliminates single-use plastic

Ecommerce giant Amazon India announced on Thursday that it has accomplished its first milestone this year by eliminating the use of single-use plastic from its fulfilment centres in India. It said it has introduced paper cushions for packaging instead.





Amazon had announced in September 2019 that it is committed to eliminate single-use plastics from its fulfilment centres by June 2020.









The online marketplace said it has ensured its packaging material in the form of corrugate boxes and paper cushions contains as high as 100 percent recyclable packaging solution. Since the introduction of paper cushion in its packaging in September 2019, the company has continued to aggressively expedite the implementation of plastic-free packaging alternatives.





Akhil Saxena, Vice President, Customer Fulfillment, Amazon India, said in a statement:





“The complete elimination of plastic dunnage is a significant milestone for us in our journey towards removal of single-use plastic from our fulfilment centres by June 2020. We will continue to invest in innovative and sustainable packaging solutions to minimise our dependency on plastic while continuing to protect customer orders. Sustainability is integral for us because it ensures a triple win – it is good for our planet, good for our customers and community, and good for the business.”

In line with its commitment to sustainability in packaging, Amazon India is aggressively developing plastic free alternatives for packaging mailers, bubble bags, stretch wrap, and tape used in the packaging.





According to a statement issued by the company, Amazon India is also engaging with sellers to educate them and provide resources from its network to encourage the use of paper cushions and other plastic free alternatives.





Paper cushion introduced by Amazon

In June 2019, Amazon India had expanded Packaging-Free Shipments (PFS) to 14 cities. This was introduced to reduce waste generated from secondary packaging of customer orders. With the introduction of paper cushion and PFS, Amazon now aims to minimise plastic generated throughout its supply chain and ensure secure deliveries of its customer orders.





(Edited by Megha Reddy)







