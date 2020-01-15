At Amazon SMBhav, Infosys’ NR Narayana Murthy shares his recipe for success

According to the founder of India’s second-largest IT and services company, an important ingredient for achieving success, in the long run, is to live in harmony with society.

By Rashi Varshney
15th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Infosys Founder NR Narayana Murthy shared his idea of success at the Amazon SMBhav summit on Wednesday. He said, “Offer a differentiated business value proposition that is better than your competitor and hire people who can teach you.”


“Please think of differentiation, and that differentiation is going to come from innovation, and innovation comes from the power of the human mind. Therefore, you have to attract people who are smarter than you, people who will teach you better things” Narayan Murthy said.


N R Narayana Murthy

N R Narayana Murthy

Also Read

[Exclusive] It is the founder's job to imbibe values in the team to endure the hard journey of entrepreneurship: Infosys Founder NR Narayana Murthy


He added that for every organisation to grow, it has to have people in business, technology, sales, finance, HR, etc.


“I don't know of any corporation that has grown over a sustained period of time unless it has a durable value system. Make sure that you have a team that has a mutually exclusive and collectively exhaustive set of skills,” Murthy added.


According to the founder of India’s second-largest IT and services company, an important ingredient for achieving success, in the long run, is to live in harmony with society, and that’s how India will become a stronger and better nation.


He added that it is the citizen’s responsibility to make the 21st century - India’s century, reverberating what Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said at the launch of the event.


Earlier, Bezos said, “The responsibility to make that come true, rests solely on your (people of India) shoulders”.


“For the reason that 85 percent of India’s business comes from the unorganised sector, 10 percent from SMEs, and 5 percent from the large companies, you play a very important role,” Narayan Murthy said.


"The only way it can be India's century is if India becomes economically powerful,” Murthy added.


He also reminded that India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a $5 trillion economy will be a task that has to be delivered by Indians.


Murthy also praised Bezos for his achievement in India and said his confidence enhances enthusiasm.


The event marked the first edition of Amazon Smbhav – a summit for small, micro and medium business (SMBs), underway in New Delhi.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

What Jeff Bezos would have done if Amazon had failed


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Rashi Varshney

Rashi is a Delhi-based Journalist interested in tech,people, and startups,Tell her your story at rashi@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Outlook 2020] Here is why Mukesh Ambani is excited about offline-to-online commerce

Rashi Varshney

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos predicts that India is going to own the 21st century

Ramarko Sengupta

How hackathons emerged as a choice for hiring top talent at India Inc in 2019

Siddhartha Gupta

This startup uses a SaaS automation engine to augment on-field sales productivity

Sampath Putrevu
Daily Capsule
Infosys Co-founder NR Narayana Murthy on startups, entrepreneurship and more (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

How Bengaluru-based Horses Stable is providing a platform for startups to pitch and win investors

Vishal Krishna

[Startup Bharat] How a Kochi-based software platform for SMEs is winning the world

Sohini Mitter

From Rs 7.5L to Rs 15L revenue in six months, this startup helps middle-class Indians cut down on wedding costs

Sutrishna Ghosh

McDonald's India partners with Zomato for food delivery in Northern and Eastern regions

Press Trust of India

India needs to move aggressively in areas of cybersecurity, cyber hygiene: IT Secy

Press Trust of India

AWS AI Conclave shows why you don’t need a PhD but got to be a builder at heart to innovate with AI

Team YS

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore