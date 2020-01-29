How Bengaluru’s HSR Layout wooed startups to 'Unicorn Street' (and other top stories of the day)

Bengaluru's HSR Layout houses startups like Udaan, Cure.fit, Khatabook, WorkIndia, Nestaway, Vedantu, and MyGate, among others.

By Team YS
29th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

For long now, Bengaluru has been deemed as the Silicon Valley of India, with corporates and startups mushrooming in every corner of the city. According to a report by TiE-Delhi-NCR and Zinnov, the city is now home to 5,234 startups. 


At present, the city’s HSR Layout has transformed into a startup hub, especially its 17th Cross Road in Sector 3, deeming it as the ‘Unicorn Street’ of the startup ecosystem. The area houses startups like Udaan, Cure.fit, Khatabook, WorkIndia, Nestaway, Vedantu, and MyGate, among others. 


Read more on what makes HSR Layout desirable for startups to open their offices, here.


HSR

An exclusive interaction with Cure.fit Founder Mukesh Bansal 

Mukesh Bansal

Shradha Sharma with Mukesh Bansal

In an exclusive interview with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Curefit’s Mukesh Bansal talks about his new book ‘No Limits, the art and science of high performance’, and how his belief of a healthy mind and body has shaped his life’s philosophy.


Gold jewellers call for a reduction in import duty in this year’s Budget

jewellery

As the economy grapples with liquidity crunch, sales of gold jewellers are taking a hit. They hope the Union Budget 2020 can address high import, customs duties, and bring stability to the market.


Aishwarya Reddy is reviving the dying art of traditional furniture making

AISHWARYA REDDY

Aishwarya Reddy, Founder and CEO, Kenshu

Aishwarya, with her furniture and interior design startup Khenshu, is reviving the art of Indian furniture making and is also helping karigars sustain these age-old techniques.


How recruitment startup WorkIndia redefined blue-collar hiring 

workindia founder

India has the world’s largest blue-collar workforce. Yet, until 2015, when WorkIndia started, the space was fragmented with job seekers struggling to match with recruiters. Here’s how it fixed that.


This Chennai entrepreneur is changing a woman's world with Inner Goddess

Anannya Parekh, CEO of Inner Goddess.

The team at Inner Goddess.

Chennai-based Inner Goddess offers education on financial literacy to underprivileged girls studying in low-income schools. It also offers paid courses at premier educational institutions and colleges.


From developing code to working with Paytm, Rivigo – the journey of Qasim Zaidi

Qasim Zaidi

Qasim Zaidi, former CTO at Tokopedia and Rivigo

This week in Techie Tuesday, we trace Qasim Zaidi’s journey from scaling the fintech giant Paytm to growing Tokopedia from a 50-employee team to 850 people strong unicorn. 


What women want in this year’s Budget — safety, access to funds, employment

Finance Minister Nirmala

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

As the countdown to Budget 2020 begins, Indian women want the ease of regulation, processes, access to skill training, and safety. Is Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman listening?


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Startups that burn investor money and disappear won't get second chance: Ratan Tata

Press Trust of India

Flipkart Co-founder Sachin Bansal steps down from Ujjivan Small Finance board

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Intercity bus startup YOLO raises seed funding of $600,000

Rashi Varshney

[Startup Bharat] The grand edtech opportunity: low-hanging fruit in non-metro markets

Sampath Putrevu
Daily Capsule
How Bengaluru’s HSR Layout wooed startups to 'Unicorn Street' (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Startups that burn investor money and disappear won't get second chance: Ratan Tata

Press Trust of India

AI has great potential in transforming the world: Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai

Bhavya Kaushal

Why digital transformation matters for biz: HCL's Anand Birje throws light

Vishal Krishna

Homegrown startup CoinDCX by IIT-Bombay alumni plans to drive global adoption of cryptocurrency

Vishal Krishna

New investor in town: Draconis Capital charts out $100M plan for Startup Bharat

Rashi Varshney

What got this IIM alum's bootstrapped snack startup onto Amazon’s Launchpad

Debolina Biswas

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore