How Bengaluru’s HSR Layout wooed startups to 'Unicorn Street' (and other top stories of the day)
Bengaluru's HSR Layout houses startups like Udaan, Cure.fit, Khatabook, WorkIndia, Nestaway, Vedantu, and MyGate, among others.
For long now, Bengaluru has been deemed as the Silicon Valley of India, with corporates and startups mushrooming in every corner of the city. According to a report by TiE-Delhi-NCR and Zinnov, the city is now home to 5,234 startups.
At present, the city’s HSR Layout has transformed into a startup hub, especially its 17th Cross Road in Sector 3, deeming it as the ‘Unicorn Street’ of the startup ecosystem. The area houses startups like Udaan, Cure.fit, Khatabook, WorkIndia, Nestaway, Vedantu, and MyGate, among others.
An exclusive interaction with Cure.fit Founder Mukesh Bansal
In an exclusive interview with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Curefit’s Mukesh Bansal talks about his new book ‘No Limits, the art and science of high performance’, and how his belief of a healthy mind and body has shaped his life’s philosophy.
Gold jewellers call for a reduction in import duty in this year’s Budget
As the economy grapples with liquidity crunch, sales of gold jewellers are taking a hit. They hope the Union Budget 2020 can address high import, customs duties, and bring stability to the market.
Aishwarya Reddy is reviving the dying art of traditional furniture making
Aishwarya, with her furniture and interior design startup Khenshu, is reviving the art of Indian furniture making and is also helping karigars sustain these age-old techniques.
How recruitment startup WorkIndia redefined blue-collar hiring
India has the world’s largest blue-collar workforce. Yet, until 2015, when WorkIndia started, the space was fragmented with job seekers struggling to match with recruiters. Here’s how it fixed that.
This Chennai entrepreneur is changing a woman's world with Inner Goddess
Chennai-based Inner Goddess offers education on financial literacy to underprivileged girls studying in low-income schools. It also offers paid courses at premier educational institutions and colleges.
From developing code to working with Paytm, Rivigo – the journey of Qasim Zaidi
This week in Techie Tuesday, we trace Qasim Zaidi’s journey from scaling the fintech giant Paytm to growing Tokopedia from a 50-employee team to 850 people strong unicorn.
What women want in this year’s Budget — safety, access to funds, employment
As the countdown to Budget 2020 begins, Indian women want the ease of regulation, processes, access to skill training, and safety. Is Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman listening?
