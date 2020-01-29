How Bengaluru’s HSR Layout wooed startups to 'Unicorn Street' (and other top stories of the day)

For long now, Bengaluru has been deemed as the Silicon Valley of India, with corporates and startups mushrooming in every corner of the city. According to a report by TiE-Delhi-NCR and Zinnov, the city is now home to 5,234 startups.





At present, the city’s HSR Layout has transformed into a startup hub, especially its 17th Cross Road in Sector 3, deeming it as the ‘Unicorn Street’ of the startup ecosystem. The area houses startups like Udaan, Cure.fit, Khatabook, WorkIndia, Nestaway, Vedantu, and MyGate, among others.





Read more on what makes HSR Layout desirable for startups to open their offices, here.





Shradha Sharma with Mukesh Bansal

In an exclusive interview with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Curefit’s Mukesh Bansal talks about his new book ‘No Limits, the art and science of high performance’, and how his belief of a healthy mind and body has shaped his life’s philosophy.





As the economy grapples with liquidity crunch, sales of gold jewellers are taking a hit. They hope the Union Budget 2020 can address high import, customs duties, and bring stability to the market.





Aishwarya Reddy, Founder and CEO, Kenshu

Aishwarya, with her furniture and interior design startup Khenshu, is reviving the art of Indian furniture making and is also helping karigars sustain these age-old techniques.





India has the world’s largest blue-collar workforce. Yet, until 2015, when WorkIndia started, the space was fragmented with job seekers struggling to match with recruiters. Here’s how it fixed that.





The team at Inner Goddess.

Chennai-based Inner Goddess offers education on financial literacy to underprivileged girls studying in low-income schools. It also offers paid courses at premier educational institutions and colleges.





Qasim Zaidi, former CTO at Tokopedia and Rivigo

This week in Techie Tuesday, we trace Qasim Zaidi’s journey from scaling the fintech giant Paytm to growing Tokopedia from a 50-employee team to 850 people strong unicorn.





Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

As the countdown to Budget 2020 begins, Indian women want the ease of regulation, processes, access to skill training, and safety. Is Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman listening?





