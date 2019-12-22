Myntra seeks to attract and retain new shoppers during End of Reason Sale

Myntra's End of Reason Sale (EORS) has created more pull factors for online shoppers and the company has more innovative measures to retain customers.

By Thimmaya Poojary
22nd Dec 2019
The biannual sale of India’s leading fashion and lifestyle marketplace MyntraEnd of Reason Sale (EORS) 2019 – has opened and is expected to be bigger than all its previous editions.


Myntra, which is part of the Flipkart Group, received positive early indications from the online customers. Now, it is finding stronger traction even from the Tier II and III locations.


“We have had customers who are putting more items on their wishlist than ever before. Earlier, people would shop in one or two categories, but now we have cases of people putting 23 products in their cart,” says Ayyappan Rajagopal, Head of Business – Myntra and Jabong.


Myntra Ayyappan

Ayyappan Rajagopal, head of Business – Myntra & Jabong

According to Myntra, customers have so far wishlisted 10 crore items from categories such as jackets, sports shoes, and kurtas at an average of roughly 23 products per user.


The four-day EORS event of Myntra will be held between December 22 and December 25, and it will have 8.5 lakh styles to choose from over 3,000 brands across apparel, footwear, and accessories.


The key thing for Myntra this year is not only acquiring new customers but also retaining them. Towards this end, the fashion and lifestyle marketplace has brought fresh initiatives to keep the buzz around for the shoppers.


“We are creating a better experience for the customers as there are many expectations from them. We are going to solve for them so that they stick on with us for the long term,” says Ayyappan.


To enable higher levels of engagement, Myntra has brought in gamification onto their platform. The marketplace claimed that more than 6,50,000 users have played the games on the platform.


For example, in the makeup products category, it has introduced the virtual try-on service to give shoppers real-time experience to shop for such products.


According to Ayyappan, they have seen a change in customer preferences over the years, where online shoppers are more experimental with new brands. Towards this end, the company has introduced a host of national and international brands on its platform.


Today, the range of products available on the Myntra platform has expanded in terms of depth and range. To meet the requirements of the customers, it has built its own supply chain expertise in handling the different categories.


Ayyappan says, “The way one handles apparel is very different from say that of jewellery, and we have built the supply chain expertise for each of the categories.”


The heartening aspect for Myntra’s EORS this year has been the kind of impact it has on the Tier II and III markets.


Ayyappan says, “Consumers from these locations are not shopping for any lower priced products. In fact, the average selling price is higher than metros.”


He feels that the wide range of choices and availability of brands have made consumers from the Tier II locations and beyond to spend more on the platform.


Ayyappan believes EORS of 2019 will be its biggest ever and the early indications of customer traffic have been very positive.


“There are good quality of products and wide range of brands to choose on the Myntra platform,” he says.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Authors
Thimmaya Poojary
P P Thimmaya is an Associate Editor who is a keen follower of technology trends which are reshaping business dynamics. Focused on the large technology companies and how they are engaging with the start-up community. Always ready to narrate an engaging story.

