BharatPe to hire 75 product managers, engineers this year

Fintech platform BharatPe is also coming up with a state-of-the-art tech-hub in Delhi to house its expanded product and technology team.

By Press Trust of India
13th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Fintech platform BharatPe is planning to hire over 75 engineers and project managers this year to expand its technology team and will set up a tech-hub in Delhi for the expanded team.


"BharatPe is coming up with a state-of-the-art tech-hub in Delhi to house its expanded product and technology team. The company plans to hire over 75 engineers and project managers this year and thereby expand its tech team" a statement said.


BharatPe
Also Read

[Funding alert] Merchant-focussed fintech startup BharatPe raises $50M in Series B funding


The tech-hub will serve as the core for BharatPe's product development and new innovations, it added.


"The company is spending more than $0.5 million to do up the space. In addition, the company will send its tech-hub employees on month-long secondments to the US, China and Europe to learn from leading fintech platforms," it added.


Founded by Ashneer Grover and Shashvat Nakrani in 2018, BharatPe offers merchants a single interface for all UPI apps like Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay, BHIM, Mobikwik, Freecharge and others. Its investors include names like Insight Partners, Sequoia and Beenext.


"ZERO - MDR policy change has positioned BharatPe from a challenger to leader in the Fintech space. While the fintech industry at large over the next six months go through denial, re-alignment, funding constraints and layoffs, BharatPe will use this time to pull ahead and capture the market," Grover, CEO and co-founder, BharatPe, said.


He added that the company is investing heavily in senior talent and tech talent.


"Our $20 million expanded ESOP pool is up for grabs and the tech-hub should establish us as the employer of choice for technology professionals in Delhi-NCR," he said. The platform currently serves over 30 lakh merchants across Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and others.


The company said it has grown business 30 times in 2019 and processes over four crore UPI transactions a month (annualised total payment volume of $2.5 billion). It claims to have disbursed more than 15,000 loans in the last three months and is working to disburse Rs 250 crore of loans by March 2020.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

BharatPe lines up to extend small value loans to merchants


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

IT raids, firing, and vendor disagreements - all that is brewing inside OYO

Sindhu Kashyaap

2 brothers, one an MBA and the other an engineer, chose to start farming and are now earning Rs 15 Cr revenue

Priyanshu Dwivedi

Investment in India's real estate sector to rise 5pc to $6.5B: Report

Press Trust of India

With over 60 home chefs, this startup aims to bring ghar ka khaana to your doorstep

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Failure builds character – your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Blackstone to invest up to Rs 380 cr in Allcargo Logistics' arms

Press Trust of India

Walmart lays off 56 employees in India; denies second round of downsizing in April

Press Trust of India

Reimagining the future of travel and hospitality with artificial intelligence

Sameer Dhanrajani

[Funding alert] Enterprise productivity startup Keito raises $160K in seed round

Sujata Sangwan

DPIIT to discuss issues related to data storage in draft ecommerce policy on Jan 14

Press Trust of India

Early-stage fund Ankur Capital makes first close of its second fund at Rs 240 Cr

Sujata Sangwan

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore