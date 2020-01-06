[Funding alert] Cleantech startup Skilancer Solar raises undisclosed fund from Venture Catalysts

Noida-based Skilancer Solar recently raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Venture Catalysts. The latest round of fundraising follows an undisclosed amount the company had raised in May 2019 from an angel investor and serial entrepreneur Dhianu Das’s Venture Capital fund, Alfa Ventures.





Started in 2017 by IIT-Jodhpur alumni Neeraj Kumar, who has three years of work experience in the solar industry, and Manish Kumar Das, an instrumentation engineer with 10 years of experience, Skilancer Solar specialises in providing permanent professional cleaning services (MCS) of solar panels of commercial parks and establishments.









The startup provides an autonomous robotic cleaning system which is capable of cleaning the solar panels daily without any manual intervention and without using a single drop of water. Further, the robot is equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse the weather condition, power generation, and work accordingly.





The funding will help the company reach its established business targets as it intends to expand its product services to potential customers like solar plant owners, EPC (engineering procurement and construction) contractors, and solar O&M companies.





Speaking on where the funds will be utilised, Manish Das, Co-founder of Skilancer Solar, said,





“This investment will allow Skilancer Solar to make upgrades to its design and technology platform, geographical expansion, team building, and to develop a competitive edge in the market.”





The solar cleantech sector in India is still at a nascent stage as compared to its western counterparts, Apoorv Ranjan Sharma, Founder - Venture Catalysts said, adding that this funding will help Skilancer Solar realise its ambition of becoming a renowned brand and the go-to name in the cleantech sector through its technology and innovation-based solutions.





Last month, Venture Catalysts released its funding data and announced that it has invested Rs 500 crore in Indian startups across 63 deals in 2019.





(Edited by Suman Singh)







