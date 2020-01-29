[Funding alert] Enterprise technology startup Unotech Software raises $2M in Series A round

Unotech said the fresh capital will be used to reconstruct the company’s branding and market presence. It will also undergo a shift in its software architecture.

By Apurva P
29th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Enterprise technology startup Unotech Software has raised $2 million in Series A round of funding from Manish Choksi, promoter of Asian Paints. The round also saw participation from Vinay Shah, a senior investment banker.


The Mumbai-based startup said that along with the funding, it will undergo a shift in its software architecture. The new approach will help Unotech to evolve into an Open Source-led IT platform and services organisation with forte in Identity Management, Business Process Automation, and Digital Transformation. 


Seed Funding

At present. Unotech works with key corporates, including leading banking and financial institutes and manufacturing companies, offering Open Source products and services. It has developed two enterprise technology products – Cymmetri, a flagship product that enables and manages organisational Unified Digital Identity, and Felicity, a business process automation platform that complements Cymmetri as its subsystem. 


Commenting on the investment, Manish Choksi said,


"Building upon its strengths over the years, Unotech Software has developed and matured in its capabilities to create a robust and integrated digital environment for businesses of all sizes. Covering grounds from unified identity access management to automating processes and to assisting backend technology operations, Unotech now seems to be in a sweet spot of unprecedented growth as it increasingly enables organisations become more scalable, agile, and governance compliant."


The fresh capital will also be used to reconstruct the company’s branding and market presence. 


“Unotech Software is realigning its IT products and services to adapt to its new approach of rapid development, rapid partnership and alliances, and rapid go-to-market, under the core pillars of Access, Automate, and Assist. We see the revamp of our core brand messaging and our digital presence a great fit for the new approach that we are adopting. We are looking forward to building upon our continued success to create an IT-enabled platform that encourages innovation, enables organizational and individual value, and delivers greater user experience at unprecedented speed and scale," Vikash Jha, Unotech’s CEO and CTO said. 


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

Top Software Development Companies to choose in 2020


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Apurva P

The way she chose to talk to the world is through writing. If not writing, a captivating book or her favourite movies streaming online and some finger licking food is all it'll take for her to stay happy.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Google announces $1M grant to promote news literacy in India

Press Trust of India

Startups that burn investor money and disappear won't get second chance: Ratan Tata

Press Trust of India

Apple store launch in India to coincide with Tim Cook's visit and new iPhone

Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] Intercity bus startup YOLO raises seed funding of $600,000

Rashi Varshney
Daily Capsule
How Bengaluru’s HSR Layout wooed startups to 'Unicorn Street' (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Google announces $1M grant to promote news literacy in India

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Equanimity Ventures invests undisclosed Pre-Series A round in SEAL Professional

Sujata Sangwan

HDFC plans to invest Rs 100 Cr per yr in tech startups: Deepak Parekh

Press Trust of India

Apple store launch in India to coincide with Tim Cook's visit and new iPhone

Sohini Mitter

Corporate bookings drive OYO's yearly revenue up by 80 pc

Press Trust of India

Budget 2020: Why technology and digital education initiatives are key to bridge India’s skill gap

Ramananda SG

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore