[Funding alert] Three startups raise Rs 3.5 Cr at a 'Shark Tank' event organised by JITO Angel Network

A total of Rs 45 lakh was also raised as seed funding by five startups, which include GoFloat, Fitphilia, Monech, Medicus, and Teach Us.

By Sujata Sangwan
14th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Three startups from different sectors including AI-based fitness app Fitphilia, online pharmacy Sabse Sasta Dukan, and smart floatation device manufacture GoFloat have raised Rs 3.5 crore at the first 'Shark Tank' event organised by JITO Angel network.


A total of Rs 45 lakh was also raised as seed funding by five startups (Rs 9 lakh each). These startups included GoFloat, Fitphilia, Monech, Medicus, and Teach Us


The total seed cum shark funds raised by startups through the event hence touched Rs 4 crore. Some of the investors who turned seed givers include Pradeep Rathod from Cello Group, Abhaya Srisrimal Jain from LifeCell, and Anil Jain of Refex Group.

 

Pradeep Rathod, Chairman, Cello Group, said,

 

“At JITO, our constant endeavour has been to act as a facilitator and catalyst to spur India's entrepreneurial revolution, and we are very happy to be playing a critical part in the same. Some of the startups which managed to raise investments have also been incubated at JITO's Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF)." 
Shark Tank
Also Read

[YS Exclusive] Why an ‘original shark’ from Shark Tank is betting on Delhi-based startup ProductX Ventures


This was the first Shark Tank organised by JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF) in association with JITO Youth Wing. In a statement, the organisation said it is looking forward to more such events at regular intervals. 


The startups pitched their startup ideas and business models in front of distinguished JITO Sharks - Abhaya Srisrimal, Manoj Mehta, Hitesh Doshi, Vijay Bhandari, Sunil Singhvi, Shilpin Tater, Vinod Duggar, and Amit Jain, and the event saw participation of over a thousand people.


"For long, startups and entrepreneurs in India have struggled due to lack of mentoring, networking, and platforms to pitch their ideas to potential investors. This is gradually changing with the emergence of proactive angel networks and incubation centers that act as conduits between entrepreneurs and the industry. At JITO, we are proud to be playing a leading role in this shift through one of India's largest angel networks," added Abhaya Srisrimal Jain, Chairman, Lifecell.


Also Read

Lessons for aspiring entrepreneurs from Shark Tank 


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Flipkart opens two new fulfilment centres in Haryana

Thimmaya Poojary

OYO’s Ritesh Agarwal pens letter to employees about firings; the startup’s 2020 growth plan

Sindhu Kashyaap

Udemy crosses Tinder to become India's top-grossing Android app

Sohini Mitter

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella voices concern over CAA, bats for immigrants to create the next unicorn in India

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Why Bengaluru has been an early adopter of innovations (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Become a cybersecurity expert with India’s first cybersecurity and cyber defense research centre

Apoorva Puranik

Flipkart opens two new fulfilment centres in Haryana

Thimmaya Poojary

Paytm Payments Bank claims to issue more than 3M FASTags

Tarush Bhalla

Microsoft’s ‘Highway to a Hundred Unicorns’ selects 54 startups from Tier II cities

Apurva P

Need India-specific data to properly implement facial recognition tech: Infosys co-founder

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] B2B agritech startup TechnifyBiz raises $2M from Omnivore, Razorpay founders, others

Sohini Mitter

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore