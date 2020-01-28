[Funding alert] SaaS startup Uniplatform Tech raises undisclosed amount from Frontline Strategy Funds, SucSEED Ventures, others

Uniplatform Tech, which runs real estate platform MultiplyMyLeads.com, will be utilising the funds for expansion

By Debolina Biswas
28th Jan 2020
B2B tech-enabled multiplier platform Uniplatform Tech has raised an undisclosed amount from Frontline Strategy Finds, SucSEED Venture Partners LLP and other investors.


Uniplatform Tech runs real estate SaaS platform MultiplyMyLeads.com. According to a statement issued by the company, Uniplatform will utilise the funds to expand to New Delhi.


uniplatform

(L-R) Cofounders Amit Jaiswal and Rohit Manghnani

Atim Kabra, Managing Partner at Frontline Strategy Funds said in a release:

“The face of the real estate sector in India is evolving dramatically with technology transforming its every facet. The move towards online marketplaces will accelerate as digital marketing integrates deeply with the traditional network marketing. Uniplatform Tech’s ability to provide technology-enabled real estate sales engine will be critical in transforming the real estate industry roadmap."

Founded in 2015 by Rohit Manghnani, Amit K Jaiswal, and Iccha Manghnani, Uniplatform Tech was started to focus on scalable technology that can alter the way traditional real estate sales are conducted.


Under its umbrella, MultiplyMyLeads brings together real estate property brokers, developers, and builders, connecting them all to its customers. Leads from multiple sources including real estate websites, offline sources, and social media platforms are all aggregated, collated, and updated in a smart CRM.


Rohit said, "Over the last two years, UniPlatform Tech has been seeing high growth in user traction to emerge as the platform with the highs number of real estate B2B participants in the pilot city, and that too with profitable units economics. With this new investment from our investors, we aim to increase the size of our team and do a pan India roll-out."


Currently operational in Hyderabad, the platform is accessible both on website and Android app. It records 15,000 unique customers every month and has 5,000 plus active brokers.


Uniplatform Tech also runs LoanAlexa.com, which has partnered with 42 banks to offer home loans.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Authors
Debolina Biswas

Debolina Biswas

