Navigating the challenges of entrepreneurship: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

There is little doubt that startups have changed the game for India’s economy. From creating jobs to fostering a culture of innovation, startups and entrepreneurs have made a significant economic impact. But in today’s cutthroat world, success extracts a heavy cost. Long and unreasonable work hours, punishing schedules, the relentless pursuit of growth at all costs, and high levels of stress have resulted in physical and mental health issues for founders and employees alike.

This disruption to their wellbeing often spells trouble in personal and professional relationships. In extreme cases, the pressure results in depressive or even suicidal tendencies.

At the core of these issues is a disconnect between our physical and spiritual selves, says spiritual and humanitarian leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who founded the Art of Living Foundation, in an exclusive conversation with YourStory.

Reconnecting with the self and understanding that everything is not in our control is one of the first steps towards finding greater resilience and peace.

"Life is a combination of free will and destiny. Some things are within our control, while others are not. It's important to accept the things we cannot change and take action on the things we can. By finding a balance between acceptance and action, we can navigate life's challenges,” he says.

In a freewheeling chat with Shradha Sharma, Gurudev, as he is fondly addressed, discusses mindfulness, meditation, and human values to help entrepreneurs navigate their stresses to cultivate greater focus, and a positive mindset.

A spiritual perspective to life’s challenges

In the world that we inhabit today, the young are plagued with several psychosocial issues. Sri Sri explains that many young people today struggle with relationship problems, financial anxiety, career confusion, and attention deficit disorder. With fleeting jobs, they feel unfulfilled and disconnected. This inevitably leads to feelings of loneliness and isolation.

Several recent studies suggest that loneliness is a growing epidemic in India and the world, affecting a significant portion of the population, even those who seem to have everything. In a startup environment, with punishing schedules and hardly any room or time for making deeper connections with people, these problems become disproportionately bigger.

Creating a better reality with intentional thoughts, or manifestation, is the first step towards becoming a better version of yourself, says Sri Sri.

“To manifest something, you must first connect with your inner self. When your mind is calm and focused, it becomes powerful, like a laser beam. This focused intention is the key to manifestation," he adds.

Navigating relationships in a changing world

Building a business, and running a company is hard work. In this, it is the loved ones of the founders who often get the short end of the stick. When the workload is extensive, it comes in the way of fostering meaningful relationships within the workforce. That impacts the lives of the people involved, and overall company culture. Which, in turn, affects people’s sense of self-worth.

It is in learning the art of living a complete life that people can find answers to these problems. The larger idea of the practice of yoga—a skill in action and expression—can help manage your mind, navigate emotions, build relationships, and find your centre.

It also allows for space to hold love in your being and prevents it from withering away. Practising these skills, and finding this balance allows you to connect better with your loved ones, your family and friends, and that warmth carries itself to your work life and nourishes it, Sri Sri explains.

Surviving in a competitive world

It is not just the pressure of building a successful business that keeps founders on their toes, it is also the constant need to be better than their next closest competitor. Negative feelings of self-worth, doubting their abilities based on their venture’s unicorn status, or just keeping up a breakneck pace with innovation can overwhelm founders.

Sri Sri reminds us that competition is healthy, but low self-esteem is destructive. While it's natural to feel a sense of competition, it's important to avoid self-doubt and negative self-talk. One of the ways founders have found balance is through silent contemplation.

“I recommend mindfulness techniques like sudarshan kriya. By calming your mind and reducing stress, you can gain clarity and focus,” Sri Sri adds.

Food for the mind: the power of meditation

At the end of the day, mental health is just as important as physical health. Sri Sri encourages people to understand that similar to nourishing our bodies with food and supplements, we must nourish our minds with positive thoughts and practices.

“Meditation and chanting are powerful tools for strengthening the mind and combating negative emotions. They can help with managing depression, anxiety, and suicidal tendencies. By focusing on positive thoughts and cultivating a sense of inner peace, we can overcome these challenges," he signs off.