[Funding alert] Edtech startup Eupheus Learning raises $4.3M in Series A led by Yuj Ventures

Eupheus said it will use the new capital to increase nationwide presence, develop new product offerings, and expand the team.

By Sujata Sangwan
23rd Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

New Delhi-based edtech startup Eupheus Learning on Thursday announced that it has raised $4.3 million (Rs 30 crore) in its Series A round through a mix of equity and venture debts.


Yuj Ventures, an early-stage investment platform backed by the family office of Sid Yog, Founding Partner of a global investment firm, The Xander Group Inc, led the round. Existing investor, Mumbai-based venture capital firm Sixth Sense Ventures also participated in the round. 


Madhav Soi of Yuj Ventures, Singapore said,


“The Indian education space is being disrupted and Eupheus, with its superior content enabled through careful curation and exclusive partnerships with the most innovative education companies globally, is providing the best of in-class and home learning solutions to students.” 


Eupheus Learning

Eupheus Learning’s Founders (L-R): Ved Prakash Khatri, Sarvesh Shrivastava, Rohit Dhar and Amit Kapoor

Also Read

Bootstrapped Eupheus Learning creates ‘glocal solutions’ in the K-12 learning space


Eupheus said it will use the new capital to increase nationwide presence, develop new product offerings, and expand the team. With this fundraise, the company will also commence operations in the Middle East and drive international expansion in other markets. 


Founded in 2017 by Sarvesh Shrivastava, Ved Prakash Khatri, and Amit Kapoor, Eupheus seeks to close the gap between the classroom and home learning through curated, technology-led, subscription-based learning solutions to schools. Operating across the Pre-K to Class XII segments, Eupheus offers products in all subject areas and packages both the curriculum and homework tracking tools in physical form. 


Eupheus, which posted a revenue of Rs 60 crore in FY19, claims to be the only company in the edtech space to turn profitable within 21 months of operations. 


In the first half of FY20, Eupheus recorded a 3X increase in revenue compared to the same period last year. It also increased its geographical presence to 70 cities in India from 52 earlier, expanded its team to 175 personnel, and forged new alliances with four international education players, taking its roster of global partnerships to 17. 


“With this infusion of capital, we have the opportunity to expand our presence across India and into neighbouring nations, and showcase the benefits of our unique offering to an ever-larger audience,” said Sarvesh Shrivastava, Managing Director of Eupheus Learning.   


As of 2019, the Indian education sector was valued at approximately $101.1 billion and its online education market at $563 million, as per IBEF report. The online education market is expected to hit $1.96 billion by 2021, according to a KPMG report.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

[Funding alert] Edtech unicorn BYJU’S secures $200M from Tiger Global at $8B valuation


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Working with web publishers, this adtech startup has notched up $10M revenue run-rate

Vishal Krishna

[Startup Bharat] Starting with Rs 20,000 in his pocket, this 24-year-old’s startup is now making Rs 2.2 Cr, and has clients like OYO and NIIT

Debolina Biswas

Deepinder Goyal is ordering food from this Delhi-based startup, and no it’s not Zomato

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] Bounce raises Series D round of $105M led by Accel and B Capital; now valued at $520M

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Here's what Indian startups expect from Budget 2020 (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Ashish Kashyap’s INDWealth is raising Rs 87 Cr as part of its Series C fundraise

Tarush Bhalla

Working with web publishers, this adtech startup has notched up $10M revenue run-rate

Vishal Krishna

WEF unveils new internet security principles to help protect up to one billion users

Press Trust of India

Capital Float partners with Credit Saison to further lend Rs 1,500 Cr to MSMEs in 2020

Tarush Bhalla

Central banks wake up to digital currency, create new framework with WEF

Press Trust of India

How Dell is helping India on its mission to bring preventive healthcare to 800 million people in rural India

Team YS

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore