[Funding alert] Enterprise productivity startup Keito raises $160K in seed round

Pune-based startup Keito will use the funds for scale, current product updates, introducing new products, customer acquisition, and strengthening the fundamentals for consistent and sustainable growth.

By Sujata Sangwan
13th Jan 2020
Keito, a Pune-based enterprise productivity startup and part of Amplifi SaaS Accelerator second cohort, has recently raised $160,000 in seed funding from one of its key customers, Suma Soft Pvt Ltd


Amal PS, Founder and CEO of Keito, said, 


"The funds will be utilised for scale, current product updates, introducing new products, customer acquisition, and strengthening the fundamentals for consistent and sustainable growth.”


“The experience, knowledge, and global customer base that Suma Soft brings to the table will enable us to achieve the next level of growth by offering end to end solutions,” he added. 


Keito

Keito Team

The round also saw participation from existing angel investors including Vishnu Bhat (promoter Blue Neem and ex-Infosys Global head of cloud), Amit Singal (Co-founder of Startup Buddy), Amit Manocha (MD at Everstone Capital), Amitava Neogi (ED and COO of Centrum Wealth), Siddharth Sood (CEO of AG Acoustics), Ajay Kotkar (founder-director of Arges Global), and Rajiv Lunkad and Sanjog Lunkad (promoters of PDR Electronics), among others.


The startup previously raised its Pre-Seed round in April 2018. 


Founded in November 2016 by Amal PS, Keito has launched two products – Capture and Ira – enabling enterprises to maximise performance.  


Kapture solves the problem for the digitisation of unstructured forms and image documents, with the capability to configure workflow and faster integration with APIs to RPA players.


Ira, its email management assistant, is being used at various enterprises for programme management, customer support, ensuring priorities are sorted at various levels of the organisation and integrate the same into their CRM systems.


Surendra Brahme, Director of Suma Soft Pvt Ltd, said, 


"Sumasoft has always been focussed on providing tech-enabled BPO services since inception. Suma Soft believes that for bringing more efficiency, cost benefits and scalability in business processes, automation with robotic process automation(RPA) and cognitive AI is the solution. Our strategic investment in Keito will enable Suma Soft to further strengthen its capability in delivering such solutions to its customers."



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


