Startups weather a stormy year to raise investments: YourStory’s Funding Report 2019

When the going gets tough, the tough get going. This was evident in 2019 when startup founders not only displayed business acumen but a lot of tenacity too, especially in raising funds despite a plethora of challenges.

By Sameer Ranjan
21st Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Funding report 2019

Year 2019 had it all: the national election, economic slowdown, regulatory challenges, unfavourable taxation system, global uncertainty arising from the US-China trade war, and domestic bumps like even the anti-CAA protests across the country. But the Indian startup ecosystem weathered all these challenges and managed to raise funding through the year, working behind the scenes to strike deals with investors.


These nascent firms raised both early and growth-stage fund, which saw an increase by 60 percent from 2018.


If there is something common between the Sensex and the Indian startup ecosystem, it has to be this bullishness on the investment front despite macro challenges, much to the bewilderment of analysts. This was in a period that was punctuated by two successive quarters of declining GDP growth, equalling the longest slowdown in the past 23 years.


According to YourStory Research, the research arm of YourStory Media, startup funding trends in 2019 showed healthy investor interest in Indian startups. Homegrown Indian startups raised $11.1 billion in 2019, a fall of just 2.4 percent when compared to the corresponding period in 2018 (data used is as of December 27, 2019). The total funding raised by Indian startup ecosystem in 2018 calendar year was $11.38 billion.


The data-driven funding report for year 2019 by YourStory Research provides an in-depth overview of the emerging trends in investment activity in the Indian startup ecosystem.


The report also highlights the sectors favoured by investors, the most active VC firms, and all the big and small deals that dotted the period, keeping the ecosystem thriving at a time when traditional industries became conservative with their spending.


YourStory Research's annual funding report 2019 reveals the diversity of sectors that raised maximum funds, the sunrise sectors, new startup hubs, and challenges plaguing the ecosystem. It also throws light on startups that have attained ‘unicorn’ status and those waiting in the wings as ‘soonicorns’.


And, finally, the report gives an overview of how the third-largest startup hub in the world held its ground despite a slowdown that has pushed India two spots behind in global GDP ranking.


Download YourStory Research's report on funding trends in the Indian startup ecosystem in 2019



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Also Read

Startup funding in the time of economic slowdown: YourStory’s funding report for Jan-Sep 2019


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sameer Ranjan

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Zomato acquires India operations of Uber Eats

Sindhu Kashyaap

Budget 2020: The Finance Ministry’s ‘sweet’ gesture

Ramarko Sengupta

How financial sisterhood can enable women to take charge of their money

Team YS

Reliance Jio launches UPI payments, to take on Google Pay, Paytm and others

Sohini Mitter
Daily Capsule
Why Bengaluru remains the best place for tech startups in India (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Former ItzCash exec Bhavik Vasa's fintech startup provides growth capital to businesses against revenue projections

Tarush Bhalla

Challenges in adopting and implementing Blockchain in the Indian market

E Venkatesan

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Mera Cashier raises $250K seed round led by Startup Buddy’s founders

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Zoomcar raises $30M as part of $100M Series D investment

Sindhu Kashyaap

Here’s where Jeff Bezos inherited his entrepreneurial spirit

Ramarko Sengupta

Zomato acquires India operations of Uber Eats

Sindhu Kashyaap

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore