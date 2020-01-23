Govt working on ways to promote sale, marketing of products made by tribal communities

The move comes after an observation made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting, where he was reviewing the works of tribal affairs ministry earlier this month. He has mandated the commerce ministry to bring all stakeholders, including different departments, to work on this issue.

By Press Trust of India
23rd Jan 2020
The government is working on ways, including setting up standards and identifying goods, to promote sale and marketing of products made by tribal communities in domestic and global markets, an official said.


The Ministry of Commerce and Industry held detailed discussions on the matter with ministries of tribal affairs, minority affairs, Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) and industry chambers like CII.


"To begin, about 100 products would be identified for promoting tribal products within and outside the country. Large retail chains would be identified for marketing support," the official added.
Tribals
Nitin Gadkari's new MSME credit scheme focussing on SC/ST groups to come out in a month

Bureau of Indian Standards and Quality Council of India would be involved to work on international standards and quality of those goods as it is important for entering global markets. Opportunities will also be explored in railways as a customer and sale facilitator.


The move comes after an observation made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting, where he was reviewing the works of tribal affairs ministry earlier this month. He has mandated the commerce ministry to bring all stakeholders, including different departments, to work on this issue.


The official added that quality, quantity, and visibility are important factors which need special focus for promoting sale and marketing of products made by tribal communities which include artefacts, garments and organic produce.


Besides, the ministry is looking at infrastructure required for testing and certification of those goods, tariff codes, and tribal clusters to initiate such activities.


It was advised to all ministries and departments to include these products as gift items for dignitaries and during Diwali festival.


These items would also be showcased in international retail exhibitions and business meets.


It was also directed by the ministry to identify design, packaging, marketing components, advertisements, and designers of repute.


Earlier in July 2019, Nitin Gadkari told the Rajya Sabha that a new scheme is being worked out to encourage employment generation by MSMEs in the country, with special focus on scheduled castes and tribes.


He said while replying to questions that the credit limits of World Bank and Asian Development Bank will be used to provide loans to SMEs, which would help provide employment opportunities to the poor.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)


Here's how much funding Nitin Gadkari has allocated for MSME and small business schemes







Authors
Press Trust of India

