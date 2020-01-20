IRFC files IPO draft papers with Sebi

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) has filed draft papers with market regulator Sebi for its initial public offering (IPO).

By Press Trust of India
20th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation has filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi for its initial public offering (IPO).


The public issue is of up to 140,70,69,000 equity shares, of which up to 93,80,46,000 equity shares are fresh issue, and up to 46,90,23,000 equity shares are offer for sale, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).


The net proceeds from the offer are proposed to be utilised towards augmenting the company's equity capital base to meet future capital requirements arising out of growth in business and general corporate purposes, it said.
yourstory-train-indian-railways

Image: Wikimedia Commons

Also Read

Cabinet approves restructuring of Railway Board, merging cadres


IDFC Securities, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), ICICI Securities and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers to the issue.


The shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.


The company was incorporated as the dedicated market borrowing arm for the Indian Railways and has played a strategic role in financing the latter's operations, as per the draft prospectus.


Earlier, in December 2019, the Cabinet approved the downsizing of Railway Board, which will have four members instead of eight, besides the Chairman, and merging of its cadres and departments into a single entity.


Union Minister Piyush Goyal asserted that the major restructuring will end the 150-year-old legacy of "departmentalism" that was marked by inefficiency and promote smooth working.


Instead of Railway Board Members for traffic, rolling stock, traction, and engineering, the newly constituted board will have one member each for infrastructure, operations and business development, rolling stock, and finance. There will be some independent members with at least 30 years of experience at the top level in industry, finance, economics and management fields, the Minister said.


All the remaining posts of the Railway Board shall be open to all officers regardless of the service to which they belong.


Indian Railways will now have only one cadre - Indian Railway Service - instead of the current eight services for various departments, including engineering, traffic, mechanical, and electrical.


Also Read

Amazon joins hands with Indian Railways to allow pickups at local stations in Mumbai



  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Budget 2020: The Finance Ministry’s ‘sweet’ gesture

Ramarko Sengupta

How this 32-year-old entrepreneur is disrupting India’s $1.96 B online education market with his digital classroom

Sutrishna Ghosh

Former Paytm executive Sonia Dhawan joins SAIF Partners

Tarush Bhalla

[Startup Bharat] How this Jaipur startup is providing business solutions to companies in Tier II cities

Apurva P
Daily Capsule
Making the world better, one step at a time - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

‘Frustration is the genesis of entrepreneurship’ – 55 quotes from Indian startup journeys

Madanmohan Rao

Fintech accelerator Catalyst Fund announces new $15M commitment from UK Aid and JP Morgan

Tarush Bhalla

Delhi HC directs Twitter to remove 1,200 fraudulent handles from the platform

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Revenue growth AI startup Samya.ai raises $6M in seed funding led by Sequoia India

Vishal Krishna

Paytm expects 25M merchant bases by next year, says official

Press Trust of India

Softbank-backed Housing.com enters co-living listing business; partners with OYO, Zolo

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore