Amazon joins hands with Indian Railways to allow pickups at local stations in Mumbai

Started in partnership with the Indian Railways, Amazon's pickup initiative will be launched as a pilot across Mumbai’s local stations, including CSTM, Thane, Dadar, and Kalyan.

By Sutrishna Ghosh
10th Sep 2019
In a bid to enhance customer experience and boost its delivery network, Amazon has launched an initiative that will allow deliveries from pickup points across four railway stations in Mumbai. As part of this, customers can select these four pickup locations on the checkout page of their order on Amazon.in and collect their packages on their way in or out.


Amazon

Source: Shutterstock


Started in partnership with the Indian Railways, this initiative will be launched as a pilot across Mumbai’s local stations, including CSTM, Thane, Dadar, and Kalyan. To make deliveries easier, the US-based ecommerce giant will be setting up kiosks at the foot traffic locations within the stations, providing easy accessibility and better convenience to customers


“As a customer-obsessed company, we are constantly leveraging our resources and technology to build initiatives that are grounded in customer convenience,” said Prakash Rochlani, Director of Last Mile Transportation, Amazon India, commenting on this latest initiative.


He added, “The suburban railway network forms the backbone of public transportation in Mumbai. We are excited about our partnership with the Indian Railways because it will help us provide an easy and convenient service for customers via these pickup kiosks when they are in transit every day.”


As an online retailer, Amazon is committed to a convenience-led purchasing experience for customers. And with this move, the company will be focusing on its delivery network in Mumbai, a city which also has the largest suburban railway network in the country, servicing millions of passengers on an everyday basis.


“Millions of people use the suburban railways as a primary mode of transportation. We welcome this partnership as the launch of Amazon kiosks will help elevate our commuters’ experience at these stations. This will help Amazon customers pick up their orders during their commute, and thereby save time,” Indian Railways said.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

    Authors
    Sutrishna Ghosh
    Sutrishna spends time on the Internet navigating the unique and the extraordinary. She is a foodie and loves both cats and dogs.

