Cabinet approves restructuring of Railway Board, merging cadres

Indian Railways will now have only one cadre - Indian Railway Service, instead of current eight services for various departments including engineering, traffic, mechanical, and electrical.

By Press Trust of India
26th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Cabinet recently approved the downsizing of Railway Board which will have four members instead of eight, besides the Chairman, and merging of its cadres and departments into a single entity.


Union Minister Piyush Goyal asserted that the major restructuring will end the 150-year-old legacy of "departmentalism" that was marked by inefficiency and promote smooth working.


Indian railway

Image: Wikimedia Commons

Also Read

Amazon joins hands with Indian Railways to allow pickups at local stations in Mumbai


Instead of Railway Board Members for traffic, rolling stock, traction, and engineering, the newly constituted board will have one member each for infrastructure, operations and business development, rolling stock, and finance. There will be some independent members with at least 30 years of experience at the top level in industry, finance, economics and management fields, the Minister said.


All the remaining posts of the Railway Board shall be open to all officers regardless of the service to which they belong.


Indian Railways will now have only one cadre - Indian Railway Service - instead of the current eight services for various departments, including engineering, traffic, mechanical, and electrical.


The Railways will have the Railway Protection Force and the Medical Service Department, while all other departments will come under a common Railway Management System.


"The restructuring will ensure the end of departmentalism, promote the smooth working of Railways, expedite, and promote rational decision-making... There is a need for a complete overhaul as there is a 150-years-old legacy of departmentalism in Railways, which was marked by inefficiency in work, in-fighting over control of assets and resources, and delay in decision-making," Goyal said.


The Railway Minister also said that the current structure creates a culture of "working in silos", which negatively impacts the railways.


The creation of the new Indian Railways Management Service (IRMS) will be done in consultation with DoPT and UPSC to facilitate recruitment in the next cycle, the ministry said.


It added that the newly recruited officers will come from engineering and non-engineering disciplines as per need, and posted as per their aptitude and specialisation to allow them to specialise in one field, develop an overall perspective, and prepare them to take up general management responsibilities at senior level.


After the restructuring, 27 new secretary-level posts will be created by upgrading the general manager-level posts, according to officials.


Restructuring of the Railway Board was recommended by several committees over the past 25 years. These included the Prakash Tandon Committee (1994), Rakesh Mohan Committee (2001), Sam Pitroda Committee (2012), and Bibek Debroy Committee (2015).


The Railways recorded an operating ratio of 98.44 percent in 2017-18 which is the worst in the previous 10 years, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had said in a report tabled in Parliament in the recent Winter Session.


A measure of expenditure against revenue, the operating ratio shows how efficiently the Railway is operating and how healthy its finances are. An operating ratio of 98.44 percent means that the Railways spent Rs 98.44 to earn Rs 100.


(Edited by Suman Singh)



Also Read

IRCTC IPO subscribed 33pc within first few hours on opening day


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Petrol pump on wheels: How this Ratan Tata-backed startup grew from Rs 70,000 to Rs 2 Cr turnover in just 2 years

Sutrishna Ghosh

CRPF shortlists 16 startups to showcase defence sector solutions

Team YS

This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

Athira Nair

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Eduisfun raises Rs 200 Cr from Amitabh Bachchan, others

Rashi Varshney
Daily Capsule
Meet this office boy who made lakhs from Slideshare (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

National Startup Awards 2020: rewarding startups and ecosystem enablers building innovative products and solutions

Apoorva Puranik

YourStory announces its list of 100 Emerging Voices for 2019

Team YS

Myntra’s End of Reason Sale records 50 pc rise in orders

Thimmaya Poojary

CRPF shortlists 16 startups to showcase defence sector solutions

Team YS

Sachin Bansal’s Navi acquires technology consulting startup MavenHive

Tarush Bhalla

DPIIT to issue clarification on 26 pc FDI in digital media sector soon

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore