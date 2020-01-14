Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella voices concern over CAA, bats for immigrants to create the next unicorn in India

Speaking to editors at a Microsoft event in Manhattan, Microsoft's Indian-origin CEO Satya Nadella said what is happening is "sad" and he would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant create the next unicorn in India.

By Press Trust of India
14th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Microsoft's Indian-origin CEO Satya Nadella on Monday voiced concern over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying what is happening is "sad" and he would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant create the next unicorn in India.


His comments came while speaking to editors at a Microsoft event in Manhattan where he was asked about the contentious issue of CAA which grants Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.


"I think what is happening is sad... It's just bad... I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the next CEO of Infosys,"

Nadella was quoted as saying by Ben Smith, the Editor-in-Chief of New York-based BuzzFeed News.


Satya Nadella

Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft

Also Read

CAA, Article 370 flavoured up social media platforms this year


In a statement issued by Microsoft India, Nadella said, "Every country will and should define its borders, protect national security and set immigration policy accordingly. And in democracies, that is something that the people and their governments will debate and define within those bounds.


"I'm shaped by my Indian heritage, growing up in a multicultural India and my immigrant experience in the United States. My hope is for an India where an immigrant can aspire to found a prosperous startup or lead a multinational corporation benefitting Indian society and the economy at large."


The Centre last week issued a gazette notification announcing that the CAA has come into effect from January 10, 2020.


The CAA was passed by Parliament on December 11.


According to the legislation, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.


There have been widespread protests against the Act in different parts of the country.


Also Read

Satya Nadella's long letter to his employees at Microsoft




  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

OYO’s Ritesh Agarwal pens letter to employees about firings; the startup’s 2020 growth plan

Sindhu Kashyaap

Udemy crosses Tinder to become India's top-grossing Android app

Sohini Mitter

How WhatsApp helps these Himalaya-based entrepreneurs sell at 20 locations across India

Team YS

2 brothers, one an MBA and the other an engineer, chose to start farming and are now earning Rs 15 Cr revenue

Priyanshu Dwivedi
Daily Capsule
Why Bengaluru has been an early adopter of innovations (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] B2B agritech startup TechnifyBiz raises $2M from Omnivore, Razorpay founders, others

Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] Celebrity engagement platform WYSH raises $2M in Series A round led by Kalaari

Tarush Bhalla

Despite ban, India accounted for 45 pc of TikTok installs in 2019

Sohini Mitter

Become a cybersecurity expert with India’s first cybersecurity and cyber defense research centre

Apoorva Puranik

Amazon AI Conclave Day 1: key takeaways from the largest AI conclave in the country

Team YS

CCI directs probe against Amazon, Flipkart for alleged malpractices

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore