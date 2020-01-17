Microsoft pledges to be 'carbon negative' by 2030

Tech giant Microsoft said it would invest $1 billion in a new "climate innovation fund" for technology for carbon capture and removal.

By Press Trust of India
17th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Microsoft said that it would become "carbon negative" by 2030 as part of a ramped-up effort by the US tech giant to combat climate change.


The company said the move would remove from the environment by 2050 all the carbon emissions it has created since it was founded in 1975.


Microsoft, one of the world's most valuable companies, said in a blog post that it has been carbon neutral since 2012 but that "neutral is not enough to address the world's needs" to fight the effects of climate change.


Microsoft
Also Read

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella voices concern over CAA, bats for immigrants to create the next unicorn in India


Several tech companies, including Google and Apple, have committed to carbon neutrality and Amazon has said it would meet that goal by 2040.


Last month, British-based utility Drax said it would become the first company in the world to be carbon negative, or removing more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than it creates, by 2030.


Microsoft said it would invest $1 billion in a new "climate innovation fund" for technology for carbon capture and removal.


The move comes amid growing concerns that climate change is accelerating, and data showing the past decade was the hottest on record.


"While the world will need to reach net zero, those of us who can afford to move faster and go further should do so," Microsoft said of its initiative.


"Reducing carbon is where the world needs to go, and we recognise that it's what our customers and employees are asking us to pursue. This is a bold bet – a moonshot – for Microsoft. And it will need to become a moonshot for the world."


The National Capital Region (NCR) and the main cities in India have been suffering from severe air pollution over the last few years, especially during winter. Earlier in December 2019, New Delhi – home to nearly 20 million people, declared a health emergency after its air quality registered a 500 AQI-plus pollution level. 


The crisis even drew the attention of celebrated Hollywood actor and climate activist Leonardo DiCaprio, who took to Instagram to amplify the voices of Indian citizens demanding action to deal with the toxic air pollution in the country, especially in the national capital.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

Meet these 4 startups fighting pollution with ideas from thick air


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Future Group CEO Kishore Biyani reveals his ‘craziest’ mistake ever

Ramarko Sengupta

What Jeff Bezos would have done if Amazon had failed

Ramarko Sengupta

Amazon to create 1 million new jobs in India by 2025

Sutrishna Ghosh

Amazon not doing favour to India by investing a billion dollars, says Piyush Goyal

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
An exclusive interaction with the co-founders of Accel India (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Amazon to create 1 million new jobs in India by 2025

Sutrishna Ghosh

[Funding alert] HR tech firm Phenom People raises $30M in Series C round led by WestBridge Capital

Vishal Krishna

We're doubling down on our investments in India for Amazon Prime Video: Jeff Bezos

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Ayurvedic brand AADAR raises $250K led by Sprout Venture Partners

Sujata Sangwan

From collaboration to curation: how this artist-gallerist promotes Indian talent and creativity

Madanmohan Rao

An exclusive interaction with the co-founders of Accel India (and other top stories of the day)

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore