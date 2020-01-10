Navi Technologies to buy DHFL General Insurance

Sachin Bansal-led Navi Technologies will acquire DHFL General Insurance Ltd (DHFLGI) for an undisclosed amount.

By Press Trust of India
10th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Sachin Bansal-led Navi Technologies will acquire DHFL General Insurance Ltd (DHFLGI) for an undisclosed amount.


DHFLGI, Wadhawan Global Capital Ltd, and Navi Technologies had entered into a share purchase agreement dated January 2, 2020, for the transaction, according to a notice in a newspaper.


"...the acquirer (Navi) proposes to acquire 19,00,50,000 equity shares representing 100 percent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company (DHFLGI) from the seller by way of secondary transfer of shares," it added.
angel investors bangalore

Flipkart Co-founder Sachin Bansal

Also Read

Sachin Bansal’s Navi acquires technology consulting startup MavenHive


The notice said DHFLGI has made an application to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) seeking its approval for the proposed transaction.


It added that the proposed transaction is scheduled to be consummated after the expiry of 15 days from January 8, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent including the receipt of IRDAI approval.


Earlier in December 2019, Navi acquired MavenHive, a Bengaluru-based technology consulting firm, to further its product development initiatives.


The Mavenhive team, along with its founders have joined Navi, as a part of this transaction. 


Founded by Bhavin Javia and Anandha Krishnan, MavenHive consults companies converting their ideas into high-quality software. The startup boasts of a tech clientele which includes names like Flipkart, Gojek, Grasshopper, Scripbox, among others, to achieve major milestones in their product journeys.


Following his departure from Flipkart, Sachin Bansal has also been making investments in various startups such as Ola, Bounce, KrazyBee, to name a few.


In November 2019, Sachin Bansal had made a fresh fund infusion of Rs 888.5 crore into his investment arm, Navi Technologies.


According to regulatory filings, Sachin was allotted 6,83,45,451 shares in Navi Technologies at Rs 130, including Rs 30 as premium. Navi Technologies was earlier known as BAC Acquisitions.


Earlier in October 2019, Navi had acquired a majority stake in Chaitanya Rural Intermediation Development Services (CRIDS), a company which runs the micro-finance institution Chaitanya India Fin Credit (CIFCPL).


Sachin had invested Rs 739 crore in CRIDS. Following the transaction, he became the CEO of the company.


The Bengaluru-based micro-lender was founded by Anand Rao and Samit Shetty. It provides access-to-credit for the underbanked population, and offers loans for two-wheelers, housing, small business, and education. CRIDS has operations in five states — Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context.)

Also Read

Sachin Bansal infuses Rs 888 crore into Navi Technologies


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Uber zooms focus on safety; pilots new features in India including audio recording

Rashi Varshney

[Startup Bharat] Starting with Rs 20,000 in his pocket, this 24-year-old’s startup is now making Rs 2.2 Cr, and has clients like OYO and NIIT

Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] Bounce raises Rs 692.39 Cr as a part of Series D round led by B Capital, Accel

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Baby care startup Mamaearth secures Rs 130 Cr from Sequoia India, existing investors

Apurva P
Daily Capsule
Why 2020 is the year of reckoning for Indian startups (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Visa’s TR Ramachandran talks about financial inclusion through collaborative innovation and the huge opportunity for India’s fintech

Shradha Sharma

International Finance Corporation to invest $30M in Sachin Bansal’s NAVI for 4.5pc stake

Tarush Bhalla

Airtel's Wi-Fi calling service available throughout country, crosses 1M user base

Press Trust of India

PayU consolidates its LazyPay business with PaySense; will inject $200M in the combined entity

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Venture Catalysts backs open innovation platform IncubateHub

Sujata Sangwan

SC stays NCLAT order restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Group

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore