[Funding alert] News Corp, group firm REA invest another $70M in Elara Technologies

Singapore-based Elara Technologies, also backed by investors like SoftBank, Accel, and SAIF Partners, will use this funding to expand its business in India.

By Press Trust of India
9th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

US-based News Corp and its Australian group firm REA has invested around $70 million (Rs 500 crore) in Elara Technologies, that owns realty portals PropTiger, Makaan and Housing.com, sources said.


Singapore-based Elara Technologies, which is also backed by investors such as SoftBank, Accel, and SAIF Partners, would use this fund to expand its business in India.


According to sources, the Rupert Murdoch-led News Corp and group firm REA have further invested about $70 million in Elara Technologies.


The capital infusion is in the form of a convertible note that covers the $35 million raised by Elara as debt from Citi Singapore in August last year, they added.


Acquisition
Also Read

Housing.com parent Elara Technologies acquires FastFox.com for O2O home rental foray


With this fresh funding, Elara has raised $175 million so far from investors. An email sent to Elara Technologies on the matter remained unanswered.


Elara Technologies, a digital real estate marketing and transactions services firm, has been founded by Dhruv Agarwala. He is group CEO of all the three portals – Housing, PropTiger, and Makaan.


At present, Elara is growing at a rate of more than 50 percent year-on-year. It first set up PropTiger.com in 2011 and then acquired Makaan.com in May 2015.


In a major consolidation in the Indian online real estate business, Elara acquired Housing.com in January 2017, a startup founded in 2012 by around a dozen IIT graduates.


Following the acquisition of Housing.com, the company completed a restructuring exercise to ensure optimal utilisation of resources. While PropTiger helps developers in selling flats available in the primary market, Makaan.com largely deals in buy-sell of re-sale properties.


Housing.com is a classified platform for developers, brokers and homeowners.


In January 2017, REA had invested $50 million and an affiliate of SoftBank Group Corp $5 million in Elara Technologies. It has 23 offices across India and 1,800 employees.


Earlier in April 2019, this Singapore-headquartered Elara Technologies Pte Ltd announced that it has acquired Gurugam-based rental brokerage platform FastFox.com.


It also claimed to be growing at over 60 percent year-on-year, and said that the acquisition will allow it to get a strong foothold in the online-to-offline home rental space, which has a market opportunity of over Rs 20,000 crore.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

Sachin Bansal's BAC acquisition of Essel MF gets CCI nod under green channel



  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

MDR waiver: RBI may have to shell out Rs 1,800 Cr to banks

Press Trust of India

[Startup Bharat] Starting with Rs 20,000 in his pocket, this 24-year-old’s startup is now making Rs 2.2 Cr, and has clients like OYO and NIIT

Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] Bounce raises Rs 692.39 Cr as a part of Series D round led by B Capital, Accel

Tarush Bhalla

Amazon India begins the year on a plastic-free note, eliminates single-use plastic

Debolina Biswas
Daily Capsule
Here's why Mukesh Ambani is excited about offline-to-online commerce (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Edtech unicorn BYJU’S secures $200M from Tiger Global at $8B valuation

Tarush Bhalla

How to start a real estate business with zero investment

Venkata Ramana

CES 2020: Mark Cuban's message to entrepreneurs – learn, invest in AI or risk becoming a dinosaur

Tenzin Pema

Amazon India begins the year on a plastic-free note, eliminates single-use plastic

Debolina Biswas

India needs 6.3pc labour productivity growth to attain 8pc hike in GDP: Ind-Ra

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] FabAlley raises Rs 8 Cr venture debt from Trifecta Capital

Press Trust of India

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore