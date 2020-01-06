These neighbourhoods partied the hardest in India on NYE: Ola report

Ola data reveals that in Bengaluru, the NYE hot spots included Koramangala, Whitefield, and CBD while Delhi partied at Connaught Place and Cyber Hub in Gurugram.

By Debolina Biswas
6th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bengaluru-based ride-hailing giant Ola released a trend-based report, Ola Hyperdrive, on how India travelled on New Year's Eve.


According to the report, metros – Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai – partied the hardest on December 31, 2019.


The report also suggests that India travelled more than 20 million kilometres on New Year's eve. India started partying between 7:30 pm and 8 pm and went on until 1:30 am.


NYE
Also Read

Ola users covered 6 billion kilometres in 2019: Ola Hyperdrive


In Bengaluru, the hot party spots included Koramangala, Whitefield, and CBD.


While Most Delhites went to Connaught Place and Cyber Hub in Gurugram to party, Mumbaikers preferred Andheri, Juhu, and Powai.


Pune people travelled to Koregaon Park, Viman Nagar, and Kalyani Nagar for the New Year's bash. Kolkata's Park Street, Salt Lake, and Jadavpur were 'Lit' on December 31, and most of Hyderabad was at Madhapur, Gachibowli, and Jubilee Hills to usher in the new year.


In fact, when it came to party-on-wheels, Mumbai and Bengaluru topped the list of average rental ride duration as well, with 4.1 hours and 3.4 hours rental ride duration, respectively. Third on the list was Chennai with 3.3 hours of average rental ride duration.


Earlier in a statement, Arun Srinivas, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Ola, said:


“This New Year’s Eve 2019 was one of our busiest evenings in the last year and millions of users chose Ola as their default choice of mobility. With enhanced availability on the platform, we were able to cater to the high demand through the night. We thank our two million driver-partners for their efforts in ferrying citizens safely back home in the New Year.” 


According to another report, 30 percent of total Ola bookings that day started and ended at airports, showing that people preferred visiting family, friends, and taking vacations for their New Year celebrations.


Ola also had introduced various initiatives to enable a safe mobility experience ahead of the busy holiday season.


This included rolling out its AI-enabled safety feature ‘Guardian’ across 16 Indian cities. Further, Ola collaborated with local authorities in various cities to issue safety guidelines to driver-partners.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

Here's how India partied on New Year's Eve, reveals Ola


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Debolina Biswas

Debolina thinks life is all about seeking that one "great perhaps".  She considers herself a foodie and wants to have her own food and travel column in a magazine someday.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Hobby to profit: how these 5 entrepreneurs turned their passion into a business

Rashi Varshney

[Startup Bharat] Here's how this Indore-based B2B ecommerce startup made Rs 1 Cr in a day from just one city

Athira Nair

100 outlets and Rs 40 Cr revenue in 2 years: Frozen Bottle’s milkshake revolution

Vishal Krishna

These 5 out-of-the-box startups are shaking up India’s billion-dollar travel industry

Sutrishna Ghosh
Daily Capsule
Don't give up - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Drone Federation of India, AWS sign MoU to help entrepreneurs build services for drones in India

Vishal Krishna

Funding in 2019: How Indian startups attracted investments despite several challenges

Sameer Ranjan

Data science careers and India: the connection and way forward

Pradeep Chopra

Amazon India inks long-term deals with Future Retail, FCL

Press Trust of India

Only reasonable income jobs can help curb inequality in India, says Narayana Murthy

Press Trust of India

Are you a small business struggling with accounting and bookkeeping? GimBook's mobile-first, easy-to-use and affordable solution is for you

Jerlin Justus

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore