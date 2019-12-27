Ola users covered 6 billion kilometres in 2019: Ola Hyperdrive

Bengaluru-based ride-hailing unicorn Ola has aggregated data from across 200 plus cities to show how its Indian customers travelled in 2019.

By Debolina Biswas
27th Dec 2019
Bengaluru-based ride-hailing unicorn Ola has aggregated data from across 200 plus cities to show how India travelled in 2019.


The inputs from the study – Ola Hyperdrive – were quite fascinating. It revealed that on an average, people in Bengaluru left for work earlier than the rest and at 9:30 am, followed by Pune and Delhi users, who headed out at 9:41 am and 9:42 am, respectively.


ola

Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati - Founders of Ola

An Ola spokesperson said:


"We are excited to look back at some of our biggest moments of the year through 'Ola HyperDrive', as 2019 comes to a close. We served over six billion kilometres this year through Ola's various mobility offerings, touching the lives of hundreds of millions of consumers. Shared Mobility has expanded beyond Tier I cities, making deeper inroads into the hinterlands of the country. While four-wheelers remained a preferred mode of commute for longer routes, Ola Auto and Ola Bike are steadily becoming synonymous with first and last-mile connectivity in over 250 cities and towns across India."


Some key insights from Ola Hyperdrive 2019:


  • Total distance covered in 2019 on the platform was six billion kilometres
  • Ola share rides kept 1.4 million cars off the road
  • Rs 20,87,62,289 was saved with discounts. This could be used to pay for a 5,000 month-long European vacation
  • Ola outstation covered 366 million kilometres across 10,000 destinations in India, enough for a trip to Jupiter
  • Ola Bike covered a total of 166 million kilometres
  • Ola autos covered 1,200 million kilometres.


In fact, customers spent 688 million minutes on Ola Play, listening to music. This is equivalent to 1,200 years of non-stop listening.


"We also celebrate our two million plus driver-partners by recognising their stellar service as entrepreneurs, as well as their commitment to serve the mobility needs of citizens at all times. In the new decade with 2020, we look forward to continuously innovating for consumers and partners and furthering our mission of building mobility for a billion people," the spokesperson added.


With operations spread across 250 cities India, Australia, New Zealand and the UK, Ola is now valued at $6 billion. The unicorn has raised $3.5 billion so far, and is backed by marquee investors including Temasek and Softbank.


It broke-even in July 2018 and with that, every Ola trip in India is profitable today. The company is aiming for an IPO in the next 18 to 24 months.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Authors
Debolina Biswas

