OnePlus to open 100 experience stores across India

At present, OnePlus has over 25 experience stores, nearly 70 service centres, and is present in 2,000-plus large format retail stores across India.

By Press Trust of India
28th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Premium smartphone maker OnePlus has partnered with distributors Subham Ventures and DSS Enterprise to strengthen its retail footprint across the country.


In a statement on Tuesday, the company said it aims to open 100 experience stores across 50 cities this year.


DSS Enterprise and Subham Ventures currently have 130 and 100 retail stores respectively in Tamil Nadu, it said.


OnePlus Concept One

Image: OnePlus

Also Read

OnePlus launches first experience store in Coimbatore


The partnership with the two distributors would enable the customers to purchase OnePlus devices from the retail outlets.


"Tamil Nadu is a very important market for us... Through our partnership with leading distributors, DSS Enterprise and Subham Ventures, we intend to bring our products even closer to our audience that is primarily based offline," Siddharth Deshmukh, Head of Modern and General Trade, OnePlus India, said.


The partnership with the distributors aligns the company's strategy to expand its offline touchpoints, and hope OnePlus community in Tamil Nadu would greatly benefit, he noted.


"DSS Enterprise has gained wider outreach in Tamil Nadu, and will enable technology enthusiasts to experience the premium OnePlus devices at several new stores supported by us," Selvakumar M, Managing Partner, DSS Enterprise said.


P Balasubramaniam, Managing Partner, Subham Ventures said it is a remarkable opportunity for his company to be an integral part of OnePlus's retail growth plan in Tamil Nadu.


"We have relevant patronage in the state, which will enable OnePlus to reach out to its target audience across several districts in the state," he added.


"We are confident that this will be a truly fruitful association..," he said.


Recently, in November 2019, OnePlus opened an experience store in Coimbatore.


OnePlus India Regional Marketing Head, Darshana Bala stated that, at present, the brand has over 25 experience stores, nearly 70 service centres, and is present in 2,000-plus large format retail stores across India.


Since its launch in 2014, OnePlus has had a dream run in India. Counterpoint Market Monitor reveals that it has conquered the premium segment of the industry with a 40 percent market share.


OnePlus is also pumping Rs 1,000 crore into its India R&D centre, as the country figures big on the company’s global growth plans. 


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

OnePlus wants India to drive global R&D with Rs 1,000 Cr spend: India GM Vikas Agarwal


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal steps down from Ujjivan Small Finance board

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Intercity bus startup YOLO raises seed funding of $600,000

Rashi Varshney

Deepinder Goyal is ordering food from this Delhi-based startup, and no it’s not Zomato

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] CureSkin raises $500k led by SenseAI Ventures

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
What India’s ecommerce industry wants from Budget 2020 (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] CureSkin raises $500k led by SenseAI Ventures

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Intercity bus startup YOLO raises seed funding of $600,000

Rashi Varshney

At AWS CXO Mixer 2020, founders will learn how to launch a successful startup from established entrepreneurs and VCs

Jerlin Justus

Insights on India’s talent landscape as it gears up for a $5 trillion economy: India Skills Report 2020

Ryan Frantz

[Funding alert] SaaS startup Uniplatform Tech raises undisclosed amount from Frontline Strategy Funds, SucSEED Ventures, others

Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] B2B packaging marketplace Bizongo raises $30M in Series C funding

Tarush Bhalla

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore