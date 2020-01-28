OnePlus to open 100 experience stores across India

Premium smartphone maker OnePlus has partnered with distributors Subham Ventures and DSS Enterprise to strengthen its retail footprint across the country.





In a statement on Tuesday, the company said it aims to open 100 experience stores across 50 cities this year.





DSS Enterprise and Subham Ventures currently have 130 and 100 retail stores respectively in Tamil Nadu, it said.





The partnership with the two distributors would enable the customers to purchase OnePlus devices from the retail outlets.





"Tamil Nadu is a very important market for us... Through our partnership with leading distributors, DSS Enterprise and Subham Ventures, we intend to bring our products even closer to our audience that is primarily based offline," Siddharth Deshmukh, Head of Modern and General Trade, OnePlus India, said.





The partnership with the distributors aligns the company's strategy to expand its offline touchpoints, and hope OnePlus community in Tamil Nadu would greatly benefit, he noted.





"DSS Enterprise has gained wider outreach in Tamil Nadu, and will enable technology enthusiasts to experience the premium OnePlus devices at several new stores supported by us," Selvakumar M, Managing Partner, DSS Enterprise said.





P Balasubramaniam, Managing Partner, Subham Ventures said it is a remarkable opportunity for his company to be an integral part of OnePlus's retail growth plan in Tamil Nadu.





"We have relevant patronage in the state, which will enable OnePlus to reach out to its target audience across several districts in the state," he added.





"We are confident that this will be a truly fruitful association..," he said.





Recently, in November 2019, OnePlus opened an experience store in Coimbatore.





OnePlus India Regional Marketing Head, Darshana Bala stated that, at present, the brand has over 25 experience stores, nearly 70 service centres, and is present in 2,000-plus large format retail stores across India.





Since its launch in 2014, OnePlus has had a dream run in India. Counterpoint Market Monitor reveals that it has conquered the premium segment of the industry with a 40 percent market share.





OnePlus is also pumping Rs 1,000 crore into its India R&D centre, as the country figures big on the company’s global growth plans.





(Edited by Suman Singh)







