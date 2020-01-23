PhonePe launches ATM service, to allow users to withdraw cash from neighbourhood stores

Launched on a pilot basis in Delhi NCR, PhonePe will not be charging its customers or merchants to avail the service

By Tarush Bhalla
23rd Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bengaluru-based payments major, PhonePe, on Thursday said it has announced the launch of PhonePe ATM.


Currently still in pilots, the new service will be launched in Delhi NCR, enabling neighbourhood stores to act as ATMs for the PhonePe users.


PhonePe
Also Read

Reliance Jio launches UPI payments, to take on Google Pay, Paytm and others


In a statement, the digital payments platform said that customers are often inconvenienced due to the unavailability of banking ATMs in their vicinity or ATMs being out of order.


With the new offering, customers in need of cash can simply open the PhonePe app, go to the ‘Stores’ tab, and click on the ‘PhonePe ATM’ icon to locate nearby shops offering this facility.


Once they reach the nearest shop, customers just need to click on the ‘Withdraw’ button and transfer the required amount to the merchant via the PhonePe app.


Once the amount is transferred, the merchant will give the customer the cash equal to the amount transferred.


The Walmart-owned company also said there will not be any charges for customers or merchants to avail of this service, and the withdrawal limit for customers will be the same as the limit set by their respective banks.

 

Commenting on the launch, Vivek Lohcheb, Head of Offline Business Development, PhonePe, said, 


“In line with our vision of democratising digital payments for the masses, we have launched the PhonePe ATM service in Delhi/NCR. The PhonePe ATM allows customers to withdraw cash without any hassle through our trusted merchant partners. It also helps merchants avoid the hassle of storing cash and making multiple trips to the bank branch to deposit their extra cash. Additionally, this new launch will also drive more footfalls for our merchant partners. PhonePe ATMs are a great way to start getting consumers and merchants to start adopting UPI payments in large numbers.“


Back in 2017, PhonePe’s arch-rival, Paytm, unveiled its ‘Paytm Ka ATM’ outlets. 


Focussing on banking services, Paytm said at the time of launch that these specially branded outlets would bring banking access, while allowing consumers to open saving accounts and deposit and withdraw money from their Paytm bank accounts.


In December last year, PhonePe claimed it is accepted as a payment option by eight million MSMEs present across 215 cities in India.


The company further added that over 56 percent of its transactions are now driven by users in Tier II and Tier III cities.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

How PhonePe is striving to change the face of Indian kiranas

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Tarush Bhalla

Tarush is driven towards delivering unbiased and accurate reportage while engaging with as many mediums as possible to narrate a fresh perspective. Working for the past few years in the digital space with YourStory, he has covered the Indian technology ecosystem extensively, focusing on new age Fintech companies, while building strong connects within the industry. 

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Deepinder Goyal is ordering food from this Delhi-based startup, and no it’s not Zomato

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] Bounce raises Series D round of $105M led by Accel and B Capital; now valued at $520M

Sindhu Kashyaap

Tesla value hits $100B, triggering payout plan for Elon Musk

Press Trust of India

RBI cancels PPI certificate of authorisation of Vodafone m-pesa

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Here's what Indian startups expect from Budget 2020 (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Data is the new water and AI is helping organisations ride the wave

Srikripa Srinivasan

[Funding alert] After MEnagage, Singer Sukhbir Singh backs second Jaipur-based healthtech startup MEDdelivery

Sujata Sangwan

PhonePe announces foray into insurance, launches international travel insurance on app

Tarush Bhalla

2020 is the ‘Year of Women’s Empowerment’, says UPES, and will impart 25% scholarship to all girl students

Jerlin Justus

France looks to invest in India's startup ecosystem; signed seven deals at Venture Capital Symposium

Rashi Varshney

Fostering innovation at large scale in the digital dynamic

Vinita Gera

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore