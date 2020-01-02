Is ‘Reading more’ your New Year's resolution? Let Storytel help you out

It’s that time of the year when New Year resolutions are being made, challenges being accepted and to-do lists being created. While studies show that losing weight and saving money are the most popular resolutions across the world, the resolution to read more also features prominently. However, how often does one really keep up with resolutions?





Even if you are an avid reader, how long has it been since you picked up that book you had heard great reviews for, spent a few hours browsing through a bookstore or last updated your catch up list of books you have been long waiting to read? If you haven’t, you’re not alone. Most of us experience this phenomenon called the paucity of time





Listen to the future of ‘reading’

Time is currency in today’s day and age, with long work hours, longer commute and no time to spare. In this scenario, reading is put on the backburner more often than not to make time for other things. However, all that is changing, thanks to Storytel, an audiobook and ebook app service that makes it a whole lot simpler to listen to books on your way to work or any time and anywhere.





Technological advancements are changing the way people unwind. If it was the transition from TV to Netflix for visual entertainment, it is now the addition of audiobooks to the list of streaming entertainment on the go. With Storytel, one gets an unlimited access to the best of titles. Go ahead and create your own bookshelf and read or listen to as many books you want.

The multitasker’s holy grail

In this internet age, where multitasking has become the need of the hour, audiobooks have become a blessing for consuming literature while doing something else.





Whether it’s household chores, your workout of choice, or your daily commute be it driving or headphones on mass transit, there’s no question that audiobooks help busy readers read more.

On an average, Indians spend about two hours on the road every day, commuting to and from work. That is two hours of time being frustrated and spent doing nothing productive. Instead of listening to the advertisement-happy radio, it feels better to plug in to your favourite book and let the stories flow to you.





In touch with heritage

What’s more – Storytel is not limited to English language audiobooks alone. It offers a massive collection of audiobooks in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam and Urdu, with more regional language titles in the pipeline.





With the English language as the favoured communication at work and in some cases social circles too, being in touch with one’s mother tongue has become challenging. not anymore when you have audiobooks to turn to.





Imagine tuning into Tagore’s poems, Munshi Premchand’s engaging stories or plays by Vijay Tendulkar as you wait at the airport to catch your flight, wait for the signal to turn green or just lay down after a long day at work.





So, if you are among those who can't find the time to read anymore, but don't want to miss out on the pleasure of the written word, this new year, you can stick to your resolution of reading more. Listen to anything you want - be it classics, romance, thrillers, history, fiction, non-fiction or Storytel Originals.





The audiobooks are not just read out but well-narrated by handpicked talents and voice artists. Storytel also has a wonderful collection of audiobooks narrated by celebrities that makes the audiobooks a wholesome listening experience. Some of the celebrities that have lent their voice include Will Wheaton, Meryl Streep, Joe Morton, Lorelei King, Barbara Rosenblat, Ravinder Singh, Kubbra Seth, and Konkona Sen Sharma, among others. Tune in today!





20 BOOKS FOR THE YEAR 2020

You can always make your own list, but there are a few handpicked books we recommend on storytel. These recommendations will get you started on your audiobook journey and help you keep up with your book goals. Tune in to any of these titles and thousands more on @Storytel_in.





