Solving for others - your startup fix for the week

Author Lewis Caroll said, “One of the secrets of life is that all that is really worth the doing is what we do for others.” The author of Alice in Wonderland, through his book, tried to show us that in this morbid world, there is still a place for our dreams.





And, this holds true for every individual, especially entrepreneurs in our Indian startup ecosystem.





Take travel aggregator Shoes on Loose, for instance. The Delhi-based startup wants to disrupt the travel space with ‘destination experts’ to guide every traveller. Founded in 2011, Shoes on Loose uses technology and destination experts to ensure hassle-free trips. After conducting over 10,000+ customised tours, the startup is aiming for Rs 8 crore in revenue by the end of FY20.





Read more on the startup that competes directly with the likes of giants like MakeMyTrip and Yatra, here.





Here’s to more such inspiring stories.





For more inspiration, we have a few startup stories to boost your Monday.

Philippe Guillemont, CEO, Elior Group (left) and Sanjay Kumar, CEO and MD, Elior India (right)

Elior India, belonging to the global B2B food catering company Elior Group, is focussed on making corporate meals healthy and sustainable. The platform is a first-of-its-kind digital initiative by Elior.





Prasad Rajappan, ZingHR

Backed by Accel Partners, Bhavin Turakhia, Mumbai Angels, and Triton, ZingHR claims to adopt an employee-centric and mobile-first approach, covering the entire employee life cycle from recruitment to exit.





Anshu Raj, Founder and Director, Caterspoint

Launched in October 2016 by a young chef Anshu Raj, Caterspoint is a cloud kitchen that delivers nutritious, innovative, low calorie, and tasty food to its customers. Its client list includes Zomato founders Deepinder Goyal and Pankaj Chaddha, who are fond of the f pasta and snacks.





Toby (L) and Donald Hicks (R)

Founded in 2003, LLamasoft is now rolling out Llama.ai, its pure AI-play decision-making product to optimise its existing supply chain solutions. At present, the startup has 750 employees across the globe.





Neelam Founder of Industree, with Ikea's Hantverk range

Ikea may have chosen Hyderabad to start its retail operations, but it has been working with Indian artisans for nearly four decades. And for its recent limited product range, Hantverk, the Swedish furniture company has tied up with Industree in Madurai.





Maruthi Medisetti, Co-founder and CEO, MetroMedi

The Hyderabad-based startup is operational across six other cities, fulfilling over 100,000 orders since its inception in 2018. MetroMedi recently raised a seed round of $1.5 million.





AdPushup team

Founded by Ankit Oberoi in 2014, Delhi startup AdPushup provides SaaS tools to smaller publishers to test and optimise their digital ads.





