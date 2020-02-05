Focus for India should be on removing friction and bottlenecks, says Amazon's Amit Agarwal

Speaking at the 14th India Digital Summit, Amit said that the target of $1 trillion digital economy is not far-fetched for a country that is seen as a digital powerhouse.

By Trisha Medhi
5th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Amit Agarwal, Country Manager, Amazon India on Wednesday said the focus for India should be on "removing friction and bottlenecks". Speaking at the 14th India Digital Summit organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), Amit added that the target of $1 trillion digital economy is not far-fetched for a country that is seen as a digital powerhouse.


He said, "A lot can be achieved by focussing on removing friction, and there will be more attention in enabling this space for successful entrepreneurs."


Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal

Also Read

[YS Exclusive] After six years in India, Amazon India Head Amit Agarwal says it’s ‘barely day one’ in the ecommerce giant’s fastest-growing market


Agarwal further said a razor-sharp focus on skilling, grassroot entrepreneurship, driving equal opportunity through greater women's participation, as well as artificial intelligence backed solutions, and said a multi-pronged approach can enable India to meet its target of $5 trillion economy.


He exuded confidence that bold reforms of the last few years and India's rising tech clout globally backed by the success of Aadhaar, UPI, and other initiatives will help the country scale new highs.


Another highlight of the event was the launch of a report titled, ‘Intelligent Automation - A Key Catalyst for India’s Economic Growth’ by Aruna Sundararajan, Former Telecom Secretary and Chairman of the Telecom Commission.


Aruna said, "Investment is the next driver of growth. As the digital footprints in India grow across sectors, it will help in benefiting several of India’s fastest-growing companies from intelligent automation."


The report examined the economic impact of automation and found that large-scale adoption of automation technologies such as Robotic Process Automation (RPA), artificial intelligence, natural language processing, and machine learning will drive increased efficiencies and new jobs, resulting in economic growth in the next few years.


According to the report, automation is driving intrinsic growth in every sector of the Indian economy, and is influencing every activity of the workforce by creating high-skilled jobs, resulting in more opportunities for workers and higher economic output.


As per a report by ‘Automation Anywhere’ and IAMAI, intelligent automation will catapult the Indian economy to $5 trillion in the next five years, up from $2.7 trillion.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

After touching $1 billion in sales, Amazon India targets $5 billion in five years from global sellers


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this first-time entrepreneur from Pune started and grew her online jewellery business

Sindhu MV

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Embibe raises Rs 90 Cr from Reliance Industries

Sampath Putrevu

[The Turning Point] When a ‘batter blast’ led iD Fresh to find a way to make Rs 210 Cr a year

Sindhu Kashyaap

This Gurugram startup is all set to eat up Swiggy, Zomato profits with its home-cooked meals

Sutrishna Ghosh
Daily Capsule
The hits and misses of Budget 2020
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Elon Musk teases Tesla's new Gigafactory in Texas; Twitter says, “yes please”

Sutrishna Ghosh

[YS Exclusive] After his letter to employees, OYO's Ritesh Agarwal pens another letter charting 2020 plans

Sindhu Kashyaap

Why SMBs must prioritise technology to create a positive work environment

Team YS

Indian retail payments organisation NPCI appoints K. Viswanath as Chief Risk Officer

Tarush Bhalla

How the seventh cohort of the Target Accelerator Program is solving global challenges in the retail space

Team YS

Decoding Budget 2020: A reformist Budget that could have been more forward looking

TV Mohandas Pai

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore