After Amazon, Flipkart also files petition against CCI order

In its petition, Flipkart argued that CCI had ordered a probe without initial evidence and was harming competition. Amazon already challenged this order.

By Thimmaya Poojary
21st Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Walmart-owned Flipkart, India’s leading ecommerce marketplace, has filed a case in the Karnataka High Court challenging the recent investigation order by Competition Commission of India (CCI) against the company.


CCI had ordered an investigation against both leading ecommerce marketplaces in India – Flipkart and Amazon – for violation of competition law and discounting practices.


However, the High Court has already ordered a stay against the CCI order following an earlier petition filed by Amazon. Now, Flipkart has joined its key rival in challenging this investigation.


Flipkart
Also Read

Karnataka High Court stays probe order of CCI against Amazon and Flipkart


According to a report by Reuters, Flipkart argued that the CCI ordered its probe without initial evidence that the company’s practices were harming competition.


Flipkart said the CCI order was "perverse (and) passed without any application of mind".


"Such an order exposes responsible corporate entities ... to the rigours of an intrusive investigation prejudicially affecting not only its credibility and reputation, but also its commercial prospects," said Flipkart, urging the court to quash the probe.


In response to a query from Flipkart on the petition, a spokesperson said, “The High Court of Karnataka has issued an interim stay of the CCI investigation. We are a party to the CCI order and a respondent in Amazon’s writ against the order. Given this position and the High Court Stay, as a procedural matter, we are also filing a writ.” 


CCI ordered the probe following complaints from offline traders. According to CCI, both these ecommerce companies had promoted and gave discounts to preferred sellers on its platform. Also, they entered into exclusive partnerships with smartphone brands and in the process, abused their dominant positions.


Amazon and Flipkart have faced criticism from offline traders about the steep discounts they offer. They claimed that these ecommerce companies were deeply hurting their businesses. However, both Flipkart and Amazon have strongly denied these accusations and said they were compliant with the law.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this CEO transformed a loss-making infrastructure materials manufacturer into a Rs 150 Cr company

Bhavya Kaushal

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Prayaan Capital raises $1.2M in Seed round from Accion Venture Lab

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Foodtech startup GO DESi raises Rs 4.5 Cr from Rukam Capital

Apurva P

[Funding alert] Facebook, Sequoia, General Atlantic invest $110M in edtech startup Unacademy

Sujata Sangwan
Daily Capsule
Why Sudha Murty believes social entrepreneurship is the need of the hour
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Help build robust solutions to fight cybercrime at the CCTNS Hackathon and Cyber Challenge 2020

Team YS

Inspiring quotes from Narayana Murthy, Infosys Co-founder and the ‘Father of the Indian IT Sector’

Trisha Medhi

NPCI revises PSP fee to zero for merchant-related UPI transactions; will hit payment players

Tarush Bhalla

How crowdfunding platforms are helping startups and social campaigns reach their potential

Chet Jainn

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Prayaan Capital raises $1.2M in Seed round from Accion Venture Lab

Sujata Sangwan

Coronavirus impact: TV prices may rise up to 10 pc from March

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore