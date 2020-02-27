[Funding alert] Developer tools startup Hasura raises $9.9M from Vertex Ventures US, others

Developer tools startup Hasura on Wednesday raised $9.9 million (about Rs 70 crore) in Series A funding led by Vertex Ventures US.





The round also saw participation from SAP.iO Fund, the early-stage venture arm of SAP, and existing investors Nexus Venture Partners and Strive VC, a statement said.





Several angels, including James Tamplin (Founder of Firebase), Sam Lambert (VP of Infrastructure Engineering at GitHub), Amod Malvia (Co-founder of Udaan, ex CTO Flipkart), and Michael Stoppelman (ex-SVP of Engineering at Yelp) also participated.





With this funding, Hasura will invest heavily in engineering and product development, notably providing more ready-made integrations with databases and other data sources, in addition to hiring across sales and marketing.

Tanmai Gopal and Rajoshi Ghosh

Founded in 2017, by Tanmai Gopal and Rajoshi Ghosh, Hasura provides data access and data flow tools and services via GraphQL APIs. Hasura makes data access easy and accelerates product delivery, by instantly composing a GraphQL API that is backed by databases and services so that the developer team (or API consumers) get immediately productive.





Hasura’s open-source traction and developer adoption has grown steadily, crossing over 28 million downloads and 15k GitHub stars.





Commenting on the investment , Sandeep Bhadra, Partner at Vertex Ventures US, said,





“We invested because of the incredible velocity of their product engineering, the tremendous community the founders built in such short order, and the pull from enterprises who want to empower their engineers to move with FAANG-like agility while supporting ops teams with performance management, security, and data access.”





“Hasura has an amazing fit with Postgres and the Postgres vendor ecosystem, including new-age distributed SQL Postgres vendors,” said Tanmai Gopal, CEO and Co-founder at Hasura.





“While we double down on the Postgres ecosystem, these funds will help us bring the Hasura and GraphQL experience to other databases to mobilise data in organisations by making high-performance and secure data access a reality.”





Hasura has seen widespread adoption across some of the world’s most exciting organisations, from fast-growing startups to Fortune 500 enterprises, including some of the largest healthcare and financial services companies.





(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)