[Funding alert] Local language learning app Entri raises $1.4M led by Good Capital

Kochi-based Entri, a local language learning app that provides different types of learning content (mock/adaptive tests, flashcards, video lessons etc) in local languages for job aspirants, has raised a seed funding of $1.4 million led by Good Capital, an early-stage venture investment firm.





The round also saw participation from investors in the US and China.





Arjun Malhotra, Partner at Good Capital, said,





“Starting with the 100 million people who apply for government jobs every year, Entri is expanding the universe of employable candidates by skilling people in their own language, as it should be.”





Goog Capital also backed other startups facing Tier-II India users, including Meesho and SimSim among others.





Entri Founders (L-R): Mohammed Hisamuddin and Rahul Ramesh





Entri, which is a part of Boston-based edtech accelerator LearnLaunch, was founded by Mohammed Hisamuddin and Rahul Ramesh in 2017.





The app started from Kerala with Malayalam and has recently added languages like Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi. The startup claims that 1.6 million users have already used Entri so far and the platform is now adding 6,000 users every day.





It said it is on track to reach five million users in the next 12 months and is targeting 10 million users in the next 18 months.





According to Mohammed Hisamuddin, Founder and CEO of Entri, “Only five percent of all the people in the world have English as their first language; the rest have their own mother tongue like Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Arabic, etc. But they have to depend on English content on the internet to learn skills that matter to them.”





“This is the problem Entri is solving, and the platform has so far seen users consume more than one crore minutes of video lessons and 27 crore questions practised in local languages,” he added.





Entri first started by providing a database of questions for government recruitment exams in Malayalam. Presently, there are more than three lakh questions and over 1,000 videos on Entri in five different local languages. It also started providing course content for upskilling like Spoken English, MS Office, etc.





More than 10,000 users have been able to secure a job using the Entri app, stated Mohammed Hisamuddin.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







