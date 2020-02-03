[Funding alert] Local language learning app Entri raises $1.4M led by Good Capital

Kochi-based startup Entri claims that 1.6 million users have already used its platform so far and it is now adding 6,000 users every day.

By Sujata Sangwan
3rd Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Kochi-based Entri, a local language learning app that provides different types of learning content (mock/adaptive tests, flashcards, video lessons etc) in local languages for job aspirants, has raised a seed funding of $1.4 million led by Good Capital, an early-stage venture investment firm.


The round also saw participation from investors in the US and China


Arjun Malhotra, Partner at Good Capital, said,


“Starting with the 100 million people who apply for government jobs every year, Entri is expanding the universe of employable candidates by skilling people in their own language, as it should be.”


Goog Capital also backed other startups facing Tier-II India users, including Meesho and SimSim among others.


Entri

Entri Founders (L-R): Mohammed Hisamuddin and Rahul Ramesh

Also Read

Facebook-backed Meesho witnesses 14x rise in revenue in FY19


Entri, which is a part of Boston-based edtech accelerator LearnLaunch, was founded by Mohammed Hisamuddin and Rahul Ramesh in 2017


The app started from Kerala with Malayalam and has recently added languages like Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi. The startup claims that 1.6 million users have already used Entri so far and the platform is now adding 6,000 users every day


It said it is on track to reach five million users in the next 12 months and is targeting 10 million users in the next 18 months


According to Mohammed Hisamuddin, Founder and CEO of Entri, “Only five percent of all the people in the world have English as their first language; the rest have their own mother tongue like Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Arabic, etc. But they have to depend on English content on the internet to learn skills that matter to them.”


“This is the problem Entri is solving, and the platform has so far seen users consume more than one crore minutes of video lessons and 27 crore questions practised in local languages,” he added.


Entri first started by providing a database of questions for government recruitment exams in Malayalam. Presently, there are more than three lakh questions and over 1,000 videos on Entri in five different local languages. It also started providing course content for upskilling like Spoken English, MS Office, etc. 


More than 10,000 users have been able to secure a job using the Entri app, stated Mohammed Hisamuddin.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

[Funding alert] Video commerce platform SimSim raises $6 M in Series A from Accel and Shunwei Capital


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

WeWork hires Sandeep Mathrani as its new CEO

Press Trust of India

Deepinder Goyal is ordering food from this Delhi-based startup, and no it’s not Zomato

Rashi Varshney

How fintech startup EarlySalary grew loan disbursals by 200pc, riding on young India’s cash crunch

Sohini Mitter

Using the corporate kitchen model, B2B foodtech player Elior India dishes out 200k meals a day across offices

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Keep learning and keep innovating – your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

India’s largest product-tech-design conference Future of Work 2020 is here

Sampath Putrevu

Total UPI transactions in the country remain unchanged in January

Tarush Bhalla

Decoding Budget 2020: Watch experts reveal what the Budget really means for India's startup ecosystem

Shradha Sharma

WeWork hires Sandeep Mathrani as its new CEO

Press Trust of India

Govt increases Digital India Programme fund by 23 pc to Rs 3,958 cr

Press Trust of India

DPIIT begins working on guidelines for National Seed Fund

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore