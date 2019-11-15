[Funding alert] Video commerce platform SimSim raises $9 M in Series A from Accel and Shunwei Capital

Angel investors Sunil Kalra, Samarth Bedi, and Good Capital also participated in the round. According to sources, SimSim is now valued at $7.3 million.

By Debolina Biswas
15th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Video-based ecommerce startup SimSim has raised $6 million in Series A round led by Accel India and Shunwei Capital (through Astrend IV India Investment Ltd). Angel investors Sunil Kalra, Samarth Bedi, and Good Capital also participated in the round.


According to sources, SimSim is now valued at $7.3 million.


Funding
Also Read

[Funding Alert] Facebook debuts startup investment in India with Bengaluru-based Meesho


The Registrar of Companies filings accessed by YourStory revealed that both Accel and Shunwei Capital invested $1.79 million in the startup and will have 12.5 percent stake each in the company, as part of the deal. Good Capital, which invested $7.16 million, holds a 13.69 percent stake in the startup. Angel investors Sunil Kalra and Samrath Bedi also invested Rs 20 lakh each in SimSim.


Good Capital, an early-stage venture investment firm has invested $1.5 million in seed fund in SimSim.


Delhi-based SimSim, operating under the parent company SZS Tech Private Limited, is founded by former Flipkart and Paytm Executive Amit Bagaria, and former Foodpanda and McKinsey and Company Executive Kunal Suri on September 2018.


Initially starting with only women-centred categories and fashion, SimSim now enables internet influencers and opinion leaders to sell products to its users – by combining content with commerce. SimSim is building a horizontal ecommerce platform, keeping in mind the shopping behaviour of users residing beyond the metros of India.


According to media sources, ex-Google Southeast Asia and India Head – Rajan Anandan had also initially invested in the firm. Other investors of SimSim include Anupam Mittal, Gautam Kumra, and Suhail Sameer.


SimSim competes with the likes of Sachin Bhatia and Sichen (Sianna) Liu founded Bulbul and Facebook-backed Meesho. To date, Meesho has raised $215.2 million in funding.


Earlier in September, Accel Partners invested in the US and India-focussed natural supplements company 1Balance. Prior to that, Accel also led a $1 million seed funding round in the US and Bengaluru-based Spacejoy, an e-design startup offering interior Design-as-a-Service.



(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

[App Fridays] Bulbul: just another shopping app or the start of something big?

Also Read

Facebook-backed Meesho witnesses 14x rise in revenue in FY19


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Debolina Biswas

Debolina thinks life is all about seeking that one "great perhaps".  She considers herself a foodie and wants to have her own food and travel column in a magazine someday.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

18-year-old coder launches startup with Rs 5,000, reports revenues of Rs 1 crore in 3 years

Vishal Krishna

CRED Academy: A Workshop series by YourStory and CRED

Team YS

[Startup Bharat] Beyond OYO and five-stars, Chandigarh-based LivingStone Stays is changing how Indians travel with experiential stay offerings

Debolina Biswas

How Bengaluru-based startup 100Pillars builds and renovates homes without construction woes

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
These young global heroes are ushering in change (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Logistics platform Shipsy raises funds from Info Edge India in pre-Series A round

Apurva P

Uncover the insights you need to strengthen your marketing game at the AWS CMO Forum in Bengaluru

Sindhu MV

Alibaba confirms huge Hong Kong public listing worth at least $13B

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] AMJ Ventures invests $2M in Alia Bhatt-backed fashion-tech startup StyleCracker

Sujata Sangwan

Facebook says AI getting better at spying unwanted content

Press Trust of India

Google checking account service on its way: report

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore