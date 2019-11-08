Facebook-backed Meesho witnesses 14x rise in revenue in FY19

Bengaluru-based social commerce platform, Meesho, filed a revenue of Rs 84.88 crore for FY19. Its employee compensation expenses have risen to Rs 1.07 crore this year from Rs 4.86 lakh in FY18.

By Debolina Biswas
8th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bengaluru-based social commerce platform Meesho, which operates under its parent company Fashnear Technologies Private Limited has reported losses of Rs 100.42 crore for the fiscal year 2019. The company had reported a loss of Rs 4.9 crore in FY18.


According to its filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), accessed by YourStory, Meesho reported a revenue of Rs 84.88 crore for FY19. The revenue has increased by 14x from Rs 6.01 crore in FY18.


meesho

(L-R): Sanjeev Barnwal and Vidit Aatrey, Co-founders, Meesho

Also Read

[Techie Tuesday] Sanjeev Barnwal of Facebook-backed Meesho has one advice for coders: ‘get out ...


Meesho’s employee compensation expenses have increased to Rs 1.07 crore in the current fiscal from Rs 4.86 lakh in FY18.


Founded by IIT-Delhi alumni Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal in 2015, Meesho, which literally means ‘Meri Shop’ (my shop). The social commerce platform provides potential entrepreneurs with a virtual shop, who otherwise would find it difficult to start a business. At present, Meesho has two million sellers across 700 towns in India on its platform. It also provides distribution access to another 20,000 manufacturers through its platform.

Meesho earns its revenue from the services of a marketplace. Revenue from operating the marketplace is recognised based on the commission, shipping fee, and penalty terms, as per contract. Revenue is recognised immediately upon the shipment of goods to the buyer and is reduced to the extent returned.


The platform that helps resellers and emerging brands build businesses using social media, has raised funding of undisclosed amount from social network giant Facebook in June 2019. Meesho is the first India-based startup that has bagged investment from Facebook.


Earlier in August, Meesho raised Series D funding of $125 million in a round led by Naspers Ventures. Meesho’s existing investors Facebook, SAIF, Sequoia, Shunwei Capital, RPS, and Venture Highway, along with former Vodafone Group CEO Sir Arun Sarin also participated in the round.


Till date, the startup has raised $215.2 million in funding.


Meesho is available in more than seven languages other than English, and about 40 percent of its daily usage comes from a non-English speaking audience. 



(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

[UpClose] From housewives to entrepreneurs: Vidit Aatrey of Meesho on creating an alternative d...


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Debolina Biswas

Debolina thinks life is all about seeking that one "great perhaps".  She considers herself a foodie and wants to have her own food and travel column in a magazine someday.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Started with 2 employees and Rs 2 lakh investment, this laundry startup now has OYO and Ford as clients

Apurva P

WhatsApp introduces catalogues for small businesses

Press Trust of India

[Startup Bharat] Bootstrapped PG venture by a student entrepreneur clocks Rs 15 lakh revenue per month

Sindhu Kashyap

Cheating case against Oyo founder, six others; Oyo to file FIR against the hotel owner

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
The future of online grocery in India; Small-town startups are growing big
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Logistics startup Delhivery posts wider losses in FY19

Sameer Ranjan

Music-streaming service Gaana's FY19 losses widen, but subscription revenue grows 2.4X

Sohini Mitter

Furniture rental startup Furlenco sees revenue rise to Rs 64 Cr in FY19

Apurva P

Zomato's revenues double to Rs 1,397 Cr in FY19, as losses widen from previous year

Sutrishna Ghosh

CRED Academy: A Workshop series by YourStory and CRED

Team YS

Instamojo introduces ‘Credit Book’, aims to digitise records for 1M SMEs

Tarush Bhalla

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore