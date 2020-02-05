[Funding alert] Faasos' parent Rebel Foods raises venture debt of Rs 35 Cr led by Alteria Capital

Rebel Foods, the company that runs Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, and Oven Story, has raised additional venture debt of Rs 35 crore led by Alteria Capital.

By Sindhu Kashyaap
5th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Mumbai-based cloud kitchen startup Rebel Foods has raised additional venture debt of Rs 35 crore led by debt funding firm Alteria Capital. With this, the total debt funding raised by the startup is at Rs 85 crore.


The startup had also raised equity capital of $125 million by Goldman Sachs and Coatue. Rebel Foods was then valued at $500 million.


Speaking on the investment from Alteria, Jaydeep Barman, Co Founder and CEO of Rebel Foods, said:


“Alteria has been a tremendous partner in our journey of disrupting F&B on a global scale. Much of our investments go into building state-of-the-art/automated kitchens, and venture debt raised by us from Alteria helped us keep our cost of capital lower than equity raise. It has given us a significantly longer runway on our equity funding."


Faasos

The Faasos team.

Southeast Asia’s leading ride-hailing major Go-Jek had also infused $5 million (Rs 34.7 crore) in Faasos in July 2019, through its venture capital arm Go Ventures.


Founded by Jaydeep Barman and Kallol Bannerjee in 2010, Rebel Foods has overseas operations in Southeast Asia and Europe. Globally, it runs 325 cloud kitchens.


Vinod Murali, Managing Partner, Alteria Capital, said, “Having known Jaydeep and the team at Rebel for many years now, we have witnessed the phenomenal growth and successful diversification of brands adopted by the company. The overseas strategy is well timed as it allows for better efficiency and the business has a robust Indian base.  Alteria believes in doubling down strongly with our founders, and we are excited to work with Rebel with more structured financing solutions as they become one of the largest global food brand companies.”


Alteria Capital has a total corpus of Rs 962 crore. Rebel Foods competes with the likes of Biryani By Kilo, Box8, FreshMenu, UberEats, InnerChef, and foodtech unicorns such as Swiggy and Zomato.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Also Read

[Funding alert] Faasos' parent Rebel Foods raises $125M from Goldman Sachs, Go-Jek, others



  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Embibe raises Rs 90 Cr from Reliance Industries

Sampath Putrevu

[The Turning Point] When a ‘batter blast’ led iD Fresh to find a way to make Rs 210 Cr a year

Sindhu Kashyaap

How this Chinese VC and Indian investor joined hands to build a fintech platform that assists startups in Bengaluru and China

Sindhu Kashyaap

I love my electric vehicle, but where do I charge it? This and other problems facing EV users in India

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
The hits and misses of Budget 2020
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Instamojo makes first acquisition, buys GetMeAShop to empower MSMEs with SaaS offerings

Tarush Bhalla

Digital transformation: how civil society organisations are improving social impact

Madanmohan Rao

Women leaders and changemakers decode women empowerment through the Shakti initiative

Bhavya Kaushal

[Interview] Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma reveals road to profitability, IPO for digital payments major

Tarush Bhalla

Decoding Budget 2020: FM brings new hopes for Indian businesses to grow

Pushkar Mukewar

Bootstrapped with Rs 7k, this college student’s gardening startup has bagged a Rs 10 Cr project

Vishal Krishna

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore