Future of Work 2020: AI-based marketing tech will create real customer experiences, says Adobe’s Amitabh Misra

The days of using simple business intelligence tools are long gone, with companies now changing their structures of data modelling to capture the intent of customers. And Adobe is in the thick of it.





Speaking at the third edition of YourStory's Future of Work, India’s largest product-tech-design conference, Adobe's Amitabh Misra explained how the software giant is addressing the possibility of a single view of the customer.





Amitabh Misra, VP - Experience Cloud Engineering, Adobe





"The scale, complexity, and real-time availability of data for business teams is critical and is the nerve centre for marketing activities. Real-time continuous intelligence and the business value for consumers is becoming important for enterprises to capture,” Adobe’s VP of Experience Cloud Engineering told a packed audience in his talk on Real-time Stitching of Behavioural User Data, at Taj Yeshwantpur, in Bengaluru on Friday.

Speaking on cloud and artificial intelligence-based marketing tech, he explained that the Adobe Experience Cloud can understand profiles, channels, and behaviour of users in every transaction with the outside world.





"Wisdom is available real time. Now the task is to understand if we can we bring data from all internal enterprise apps and combine it from external sources. This is exactly what Adobe is doing," he added.





Adobe Cloud handles petabytes of data and has millions of segment queries processed. Customers demand personal, relevant and timely experiences each time they interact with a brand. But delivering amazing experiences in real-time across multiple channels requires more than CRM. This is the area that engineers should focus on, Amitabh advocated.





He provided the example of sports companies, which harness vast amounts of data efficiently to create personalised content and experiences at scale. Adobe enables marketers to design, connect, deliver, and manage experiences across diverse channels and devices to maintain a singular voice throughout the context of the customer journey.





"AI just needs a hypothesis and what customers are likely to do. It enables marketing to make customer experiences real," says Amitabh.

Gartner says that in 2021, AI augmentation will create $2.9 trillion of business value and 6.2 billion hours of worker productivity globally.





The research company defines augmented intelligence as a human-centred partnership model of people and AI working together to enhance cognitive performance. This includes learning, decision making, and new experiences.





Customer experience is the primary source of AI-derived business value, according to the Gartner AI business value forecast.





Augmented intelligence reduces mistakes while delivering customer convenience and personalisation at scale, democratising what was previously available to a select few.





And data is at the centre of it all. The world has millions of users, billions of devices, and zettabytes of data that will be generated. The appetite for consuming content and working with enterprises has resulted in the consumerisation of IT becoming a reality.





Data is central to Adobe’s offering. "Data on a single platform is what Adobe can offer its customers. Every marketing person today can perform better with real-time insights," he added.

(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)





A big shout out to our Future of Work 2020 Sponsors: Alibaba Cloud, Larksuite, Vodafone Idea Limited, Gojek, Adobe, Udaan, Pocket Aces, Junglee Games, ShareChat, Open, Vesta Space Technology, Maharashtra State Innovation Society, Kristal.AI and GetToWork; and our Knowledge Partner: Ascend Harvard Business Review.















