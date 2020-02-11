[Funding alert] Info Edge to invest Rs 37.10 Cr in e-learning platform Sunrise Mentors

Info Edge, which owns companies like Naukri and Jeevansathi, will invest Rs 37.10 crore in Sunrise Mentors Pvt Ltd, which operates e-learning platform Coding Ninjas.

By Press Trust of India
11th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Info Edge (India) Ltd on Monday said it would invest about Rs 37.10 crore in Sunrise Mentors Pvt Ltd, which operates e-learning platform Coding Ninjas.


"The company has agreed to acquire shares for an aggregate amount of about Rs 37.10 crore (for a cash consideration) via a mix of primary and secondary purchase of shares," Info Edge said in a regulatory filing.


funding
Also Read

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Adda247 raises $6M in Series B funding led by Infoedge


The firm's aggregate shareholding, post this investment, in Sunrise would be 25 percent on a fully converted and diluted basis, it added.


Set up in May 2016, Sunrise primarily sells short-term to mid-term courses in programming and data sciences created by its in-house team.


These courses are primarily availed by job seekers looking to upskill and reskill themselves.


Recently, Sunrise also launched a new programme called Coding Ninjas Career Camp, which instead of charging students upfront for the courses, charges them after successfully placing them.


Sunrise had a turnover of Rs 5.57 crore as on March 31, 2019.


Earlier in January , Info Edge, which owns companies like Naukri and Jeevansathi, announced in its stock exchange filings that it had set up an "alternative investment fund" named Info Edge Venture Fund (IEVF) to invest in tech and tech-enabled entities that provide technology to create, market, and distribute innovative products and services that benefit consumers at large.


The company in its filings said IEVF was registered with SEBI as a Category II Alternative Investment Fund, and that the company had entered into a "contribution agreement to invest about Rs 100 crore in IE Venture Fund I, a scheme of aforesaid IEVF", it added.


Over the years, Info Edge has actively invested in startups such as Zomato, Happily Unmarried, and others. It continues to actively scout for more startups to invest in as early-stage investors, “being most likely to cut the first or second cheque”.



(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Recruitment startup WorkIndia raises Rs 42Cr from Xiaomi

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Udaan makes its first investment, infuses $2M in Ahmedabad startup PetPooja

Tarush Bhalla

This menswear brand clocked Rs 2 Cr in just three years by creating custom suits for men

Sutrishna Ghosh

This Bengaluru startup can get you to office in time, and help you make friends along the way

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
Meet this 86-year-old grandma who raps
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

SAIF Partners launches Kickstarter, a series of events to help early-stage startups grow

Team YS

[Funding alert] Recruitment startup WorkIndia raises Rs 42Cr from Xiaomi

Press Trust of India

IT major Infosys to acquire Simplus in $250M deal

Press Trust of India

NoBroker makes its first acquisition with Gurugram-based startup Society Connect

Tarush Bhalla

Netflix may have flopped at Oscars but its content bets are for future returns, reveal FAANG trends

Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] Brick&Bolt raises $1.5M led by Sequoia Surge and others

Sindhu Kashyaap

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore