[Funding alert] Edtech startup Adda247 raises $6M in Series B funding led by Infoedge

Adda247 aims to leverage the funds to expand to new exam categories, add new languages on its platform, and amplify pan-India presence.

By Rashi Varshney
7th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Online learning platform Adda247 has raised Series B funding of $6 million led by Infoedge (India) Ltd and Asha Impact. STL, a current investor of Adda247, also participated in the latest round. With this round, Adda247 has raised a total of $10 million of funds to date.

 

Founded by Anil Nagar and Saurabh Bansal in 2010, Adda247 offers products like live-video classes, on-demand video courses, mock tests, and books focused on government examinations. The company claims that it has recorded 10 times growth in the last three years in terms of revenue and paid users.


Adda247

Anil Nagar (L) and Saurabh Bansal (R)

Also Read

With Rs 51 Cr in revenue last year, edtech startup Adda247 has a clear plan: IPO launch in 5 ye...


The edtech company houses multiple platforms such as the Adda247 mobile app, the Adda247 YouTube channel, BankersAdda, SSCAdda, TeachersAdda, and Career Power.


The edtech player plans to leverage the funds raised to expand its offerings to new exam categories, add new languages on the platform, and amplify its pan-India presence.


Anil Nagar, Co-founder, and CEO, Adda247, said,

 

“Last year, more than 90 per cent of the selected candidates in government jobs (banking and SSC categories) used one or the other Adda247 service for exam preparation. With more than 40 million users on our platform and more than 3 million Daily Active Users (DAU), Adda247 is the most used online education platform in India. More than 60 per cent of our users come from Tier III cities and small towns, and that is where we are seeing unprecedented growth and engagement. The funds will be utilised to expand to new exam categories, create vernacular capabilities, and build a world-class product.”


Currently, Adda247 has a presence on both online and offline platforms, with more than 450 coaching centers, 500+ professionals, and about 1000 teachers across the country.


Since its inception in 2010, the company claims, it has trained more than 100 million students and helped them crack various prestigious government examinations.


(Edited by Athirupa Geetha Manichandar)


Also Read

How this Delhi-based edtech startup is helping students from Bharat land government jobs


 


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Rashi Varshney

Rashi is a Delhi-based Journalist interested in tech,people, and startups,Tell her your story at rashi@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Started with 2 employees and Rs 2 lakh investment, this laundry startup now has OYO and Ford as clients

Apurva P

[Startup Bharat] Bootstrapped PG venture by a student entrepreneur clocks Rs 15 lakh revenue per month

Sindhu Kashyap

Cheating case against Oyo founder, six others; Oyo to file FIR against the hotel owner

Press Trust of India

India has potential to create more than 100 unicorns by 2025, says Nasscom report

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
YS Exclusive with SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Govt of Maharashtra partners with World Bank and others to make Mumbai the 'fintech gateway for India'

Sohini Mitter

The edtech scale index: How startingup challenges can be addressed through customer lifetime value and acquisition

Pranav Saxena

[Funding alert] Youth travel hostel startup goStops raises undisclosed fund from Nazara Games' founder, angel investors

Sujata Sangwan

[Jobs Roundup] Hungry for jobs? Check out for openings in the foodtech sector

Apurva P

SaaS-based martech company Netcore Solutions acquires AI startup Boxx.ai

Sujata Sangwan

IAN Fund announces final closure of its fund at Rs 375 Cr

Sujata Sangwan

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore