Inspiring quotes on entrepreneurship from Ola Founder Bhavish Aggarwal

Bhavish Aggarwal is among a growing crop of new-age tech entrepreneurs putting India on the world map for innovation. Here are some inspirational quotes from the Ola Founder.

By Trisha Medhi
16th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bhavish Aggarwal, the Founder-CEO of ride-hailing unicorn Ola, is no unknown face in the Indian entrepreneurship story. The app has nabbed the third rank on a list scoring the top ride-sharing and taxi apps for Android across the world. 


In 2010, when Bhavish Aggarwal and his IIT classmate Ankit Bhati wanted to head out on a weekend trip, they found it difficult to book a cab. Being techies and engineers, they thought of an idea: wouldn’t it be cool to be able to book a ride on an app? That thought led to the birth of Ola Trips, a Mumbai-based tour and travel operator, which pivoted into a ride-hailing service when the duo realised the market potential. 


The 34-year-old entrepreneur now helms operations that have quickly expanded and raised multiple rounds of funding, making Ola a poster boy of Indian entrepreneurship.


Recently, the Bengaluru-headquartered unicorn announced that it is operational in London too. 


Ola

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Ola

So if you find his story inspirational, here are some quotes from Bhavish for entrepreneurs who are ready to chase their dreams and create technology that impacts millions of lives:


“All of us have an entrepreneur in us. Entrepreneurs are not driven by fear; they are driven by the idea to create impact.”


“Looking at the Indian startup ecosystem is a matter of perspective. On a macro level, the new economy is facing a few growth issues, banks are in trouble, but it also couldn’t be a better time for the Indian startups. It’s the best time for entrepreneurs. We have a very stable political situation in our country. We are gunning for a $5 trillion economy by 2025.”


“If we launch a new product, we have to time it right. It's not about how soon you can do it but how well we can do it.”


“All things can be done by every company in the world. Apple builds a phone, and so does Samsung. It's not about being different but about being better at what you do.”


“The challenge we face is in talent – it takes bandwidth and time to get talent and build a team.”


“Our generation has the power and opportunity to create the future not just for our country but to build the technological paradigms for the future for the world. It is a great time to be an entrepreneur in India.”


“Raising capital is not the toughest part. The toughest part is building a great team and making sure it's growing with the company.”


Don't take shortcuts while building your company - keep trying for the best.”


“It’s easy to manage scale when you don’t have to make money, but when you have to build a real business, things change.”



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

7 startups propelling India’s drive to a greener future with electric vehicles

Trisha Medhi

Automobile startup CarDekho offers second ESOP cash out for employees in FY20

Tarush Bhalla

6 years of experiments and pivots later, this homemade food delivery startup is gearing up for growth

Team YS

20 quotes by Microsoft chief Satya Nadella that reveal the secret behind his success

Sujata Sangwan
Daily Capsule
Why this sailor quit the sea to launch a beauty startup
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

This adventure tourism startup lets you fly over India’s heritage sites like a ‘vulture’

Tenzin Norzom

Meet the Indian startups and SMBs using WhatsApp to script a success story

Tenzin Norzom

From research to resilience: success tips from artists at the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival in Mumbai

Madanmohan Rao

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: bringing S-Pen to the masses

Sahil Bhalla

Best of Weekender: A tête-à-tête with author Jan Stocklassa, and our top getaways for lovers

Asha Chowdary

What are the unsolved problems in the Indian financial services sector?

Sampath Putrevu

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore