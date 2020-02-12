Parampara Capital co-founders launch Inflexor Ventures with $100M corpus

Inflexor Ventures is targeting a corpus of $100 million, with plans to focus on sectors like healthtech, fintech, consumer tech, edtech, and others.

By Sindhu Kashyaap
12th Feb 2020
Jatin Desai and Venkat Vallabhaneni, co-founders of VC fund Parampara Capital, have announced the launch of their second fund – Inflexor Ventures. The move is aligned with larger plans of attracting international capital and also helping startups in global expansion.


Jatin, Managing Partner, Inflexor Ventures said, “As an active participant of the early-stage VC ecosystem in India, it is our constant effort to identify companies which are at an inflection point in their journey and help them scale up to become category leaders in their respective sectors and we hope to contribute further to it with the launch of our second fund”.


Inflexor is targeting a corpus of $100 million and aims to fund startups from seed to Series A level. It plans to focus on sectors like healthtech, fintech, consumer tech, cleantech, edtech, agritech, and others.


“Inflexor will invest in early-stage companies that have achieved a basic product-market fit along with early commercial validation. The fund will write initial cheques of $500,000-$1 million with up to $2 million to $4 million more for follow-on rounds in portfolio companies based on growth and capital required,” added Jatin. 


Venkat and Jatin, Managing Partners of Inflexor Ventures, had co-founded Parampara Capital in 2015. The early-stage VC firm has invested in startups like Atomberg, PlayShifu, and Bellatrix Aerospace, and has already made two cash exits. 


The founder duo has been working together for close to 20 years now. Pratip Mazumdar (ex-IDFC Alternatives) has also joined Inflexor as a Partner to strengthen the core team.

 

Venkat said, “Over the past few years, we have seen the emergence of quality entrepreneurs and unique business models in the country. Such developments go a long way in adding fuel to our passion of finding the right teams and staying invested in their long-term growth plans. With our second fund, we plan to invest over the entire early-stage life cycle of companies by being participative investors and opening our global and local networks”.


(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

