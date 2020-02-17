About Rs 30,000 Cr tenders cancelled to promote Make in India products: DPIIT Secy

Restrictive and discriminative tender practices prevent the participation of domestic companies in government procurement, hurting 'Make in India' initiatives.

By Press Trust of India
17th Feb 2020
Government tenders worth about Rs 30,000 crore were cancelled because of discriminatory practices being followed, a top official said on Monday.


Restrictive and discriminative tender practices prevent the participation of domestic companies in government procurement, hurting 'Make in India' initiatives.


The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) from time to time has intervened to change conditions in those tenders to promote 'Made in India' goods.


"Many of the restrictive and discriminative tender practices have been identified. Almost Rs 30,000 crore (worth) of tenders have been cancelled because of discriminatory practices," DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra said.
Guruprasad Mohapatra

Guruprasad Mohapatra

He said the vigilance cases have been ordered by the Central Vigilance Commission wherever the department felt that a tender has been floated deliberately with a mala fide intention to deny a level-playing field to an Indian player.


The department is taking every step for effective implementation of public procurement order, 2017, to promote 'Made in India' products.


The government issued the order on June 15, 2017, to promote manufacturing and production of goods and services in India and enhance income and employment in the country.


Under the Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order, it was envisaged that all central government departments, their attached or subordinate offices, and autonomous bodies controlled by the Government of India should ensure that purchase preference be given to domestic suppliers in government procurement.


The secretary said government departments and public sector companies should give preference to local players.


"The government has taken many initiatives like Make in India, ease of doing business, investor facilitation, FDI reforms, new infrastructure creation, and various outreach programmes to increase the share of manufacturing in GDP and create 100 million jobs by 2024," Mohapatra added.


(Edited by Suman Singh)

