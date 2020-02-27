SaaS startup Freshworks acquires AnsweriQ; Pradeep Rathinam to join senior exec team

AnsweriQ will complement Freshworks' AI engine Freddy, enabling enterprises to leverage customer data to scale self-service experiences and automate complex customer workflows.

By Debolina Biswas
27th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Customer engagement software company Freshworks announced on Wednesday that it has acquired AnsweriQ Inc. As a part of the acquisition, AnsweriQ CEO Pradeep Rathinam will be joining the senior executive team as its Chief Customer Officer.


In a statement, Founder and CEO of Freshworks Girish Mathrubootham said,


"Pradeep brings executive-level acumen and expertise, which will be leveraged in his new role as Chief Customer Officer as we double-down on our efforts to engage and keep customers for life."


Freshworks

Pradeep Rathinam, Chief Customer Officer, Freshworks

Also Read

How Freshworks’ Girish Mathrubootham is readying to create an iPhone-like moment in B2B SaaS


AnsweriQ provides Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for large enterprises, to serve their customers better.


Pradeep said, "Unlike clunky, siloed, legacy SaaS solutions, Freshworks is innovating to deliver a powerful and seamless experience across sales, marketing, customer success, and support functions. With Freshworks' commitment to deploying enterprise-scale AI to better understand customers and build relationships for life, this acquisition is a natural fit."


He will be overseeing the company's global customer support, onboarding and customer success organisations, further increasing satisfaction, retention and success of the combined customer base, including AnsweriQ customers 2K Games, Freshly, and SeatGeek.


The company will be complementing Freshworks' AI engine Freddy, enabling enterprises to leverage its existing customer data to scale self-service experiences and automate complex customer workflows.


Freddy will extend its capabilities from a knowledge base dependent AI engine to learn from ticket conversations on the fly. It will, thus, be able to anticipate customer needs, make recommendations for agents based on the conversations and perform tasks including refunds and cancellations.


Girish further said, "The integration of AnsweriQ's technology will enhance our AI and ML capabilities in the customer engagement space and offer significant value to our customers."


This is Freshworks' second acquisition in less than a year. In September 2019, Freshworks acquired Bengaluru-based CanvasFlip, in an undisclosed deal.


Freshworks also recently closed a $150 million funding round, raising its valuation to $3.5 billion. The SaaS company now has more than 2,700 employees working out of its 13 offices around the globe.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Developer tools startup Hasura raises $9.9M from Vertex Ventures US, others

Trisha Medhi

[Funding alert] Indian Angel Network invests in Bengaluru-based startup MinionLabs

Apurva P

Mukesh Ambani, the richest Indian, minted Rs 7 Cr every hour in 2019

Press Trust of India

This bootstrapped edtech startup aims to bring quality tutors at your doorstep

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
Can WhatsApp Pay transform a cash-loving Bharat? YourStory finds out
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] AR/VR startup AjnaLens raises $1.5M from Maharashtra Defence and Aerospace Venture Fund, others

Vishal Krishna

[Funding alert] Indian Angel Network invests in Bengaluru-based startup MinionLabs

Apurva P

From education to ecosystem: Mangaluru ramps up its startup movement

Madanmohan Rao

Why does the expected delivery date matter in e-commerce?

Naman Vijay

[Funding alert] Developer tools startup Hasura raises $9.9M from Vertex Ventures US, others

Trisha Medhi

[Funding alert] Gurugram startup Josh Talks raises $1.5M led by New York-based fund MDIF

Sujata Sangwan

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore