How the seventh cohort of the Target Accelerator Program is solving global challenges in the retail space

By Team YS
5th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Target Accelerator Program

Target Accelerator Program

View Brand Publisher

In August 2019, Target announced the launch of the seventh cohort of its Target Accelerator Program (TAP) with 10 startups working on retail-focused services and products. The cohort graduated with a Demo Day recently, where the startups participated in a round of speed-dating with potential investors and presented their solutions to investors and business leaders from Target.


123

The audience at the Demo Day for the 7th Cohort of the Target Accelerator Program in Bengaluru

Delivering the welcome address, Tammy Redpath, SVP & President, Target in India, said, “As I think about this cohort, I see that we are getting better and better. We are building deeper relationships within the ecosystem, we’re discovering fresh thinking and inspiring ideas from startups. Along with the startups’ progress, we’re also seeing a lot happening at the Target Accelerator Program itself. We’re working with partners across the world and solving business problems in retail, not just for Target but also for the industry.”


The cohort expanded into diverse business areas, with startups focused on marketing, communications, sustainability, supply chain and tech. Startups developed and refined solutions for new scenarios in global retail using emerging technologies such as Machine Learning (ML), among others. They applied these technologies to address a number of challenges – for example, predicting fashion trends to prevent wastage of manufactured clothing or automating waste segregation and up-cycling this waste into new products. Then there’s a solution that automates product photography so consumers can understand the size of a product when shopping online. Another decodes consumers’ emotional behaviour using AI.


“This demonstrates the tremendous commitment we have to think about our retail business at large,” Tammy explained, before inviting the startups to speak to the audience about their solutions.


The evening also featured a fireside chat with Rajan Anandan, Managing Director, Sequoia Capital who spoke about the evolving startup ecosystem and a performance by Bengaluru-based contemporary Carnatic progressive rock band Agam.


232

The 10 startups in the 7th Cohort of the Target Accelerator Program showcased their products at Demo Day in Bengaluru

The 10 startups in the seventh cohort are:

Blubirch: Facilitates the buying and selling of returned, excess and pre-owned inventory through a B2B SaaS (software as a service) platform. The solution helps brands, distributors, exporters, and retailers manage and liquidate slow-moving, unsorted stocks, while enabling item-level tracking and singular insights.


Entropik Tech: Decodes consumer emotional behaviour using an artificial intelligence platform to measure the cognitive and emotional responses to product experiences. It allows brands to read a consumer’s emotions as they watch an ad, use a mobile app or experience a product live at a retail store.


Flixstock: Generates high-quality dynamic on-model product images for online fashion retailers at a fraction of the current cost and time. The solution eliminates the high production costs of outdoor shoots and a poor customer experience resulting from an inaccurate perception of the product.


Intello Labs: Grades and monitors the quality of agricultural commodities using computer vision and deep learning. It implements the right quality checks across the supply chain, ensuring the right grade reaches the right customer.


Kenscio: Enables automated, real-time, hyper-personalised emails at scale and across platforms, eliminating data silos on customer interactions. The tool also helps brands to communicate hyper-personalised messages and offers.


SprintAI: Powers intelligent fulfilment and smart inventory placement while optimising assortment/buying decisions for retail stores doubling as fulfilment centres. It uses data science and optimisation algorithms to support an omnichannel retail experience with efficient utilisation of resources.


Stylumia: Provides retail intelligence to forecast trends more accurately. The SaaS platform validates trends and demand prediction of pre- and in-season products. This also allows for the generation of winning design ideas. This reduces wastage and has a significant economic and environmental impact.


TrashCon: Automates waste-segregation of mixed waste into bio-waste and non-bio-waste, then re-uses both to create green fuel, oil and other products. This solution helps solve the challenge in India where most households don’t segregate their waste and municipal corporations refuse to recycle non-segregated waste.


Unifize: Drives guided conversations to eliminate ambiguity in business processes by providing a single view of communications across an organisation. The cloud-based mobile and desktop applications connect emails and other conversations to processes and data.


Unreal AI: Enables running highly optimised AI models on Edge devices. They offer a unique easily deployed security device that authenticates employees using facial recognition.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this first-time entrepreneur from Pune started and grew her online jewellery business

Sindhu MV

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Embibe raises Rs 90 Cr from Reliance Industries

Sampath Putrevu

[The Turning Point] When a ‘batter blast’ led iD Fresh to find a way to make Rs 210 Cr a year

Sindhu Kashyaap

This Gurugram startup is all set to eat up Swiggy, Zomato profits with its home-cooked meals

Sutrishna Ghosh
Daily Capsule
The hits and misses of Budget 2020
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Elon Musk teases Tesla's new Gigafactory in Texas; Twitter says, “yes please”

Sutrishna Ghosh

[YS Exclusive] After his letter to employees, OYO's Ritesh Agarwal pens another letter charting 2020 plans

Sindhu Kashyaap

Focus for India should be on removing friction and bottlenecks, says Amazon's Amit Agarwal

Trisha Medhi

Why SMBs must prioritise technology to create a positive work environment

Team YS

Indian retail payments organisation NPCI appoints K. Viswanath as Chief Risk Officer

Tarush Bhalla

Decoding Budget 2020: A reformist Budget that could have been more forward looking

TV Mohandas Pai

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore