[Startup Bharat] These are the top B2B SaaS startups from Kerala

Business-to-business (B2B) SaaS startups are the next big thing in India. According to a recent NASSCOM report, the Indian SaaS market is estimated to grow $3.3-3.4 billion by 2022.





Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) businesses and startups are in a prime position to address the changing software needs for SMBs and mid-market companies in the US.





Today, SaaS has become an essential part of how modern businesses operate, dubbing the wave as a trillion-dollar opportunity.





While SaaS entered India over a decade ago and initially catered only to the overseas clients, Indian corporates and startups soon realised the benefits of the software in the business functioning.





And, the southern state of Kerala is no different. As the state is in the process of becoming a startup hub soon, state-based entrepreneurs and administrators are encouraging many SaaS-based startups.





YourStory has curated some of the prominent SaaS startups based in Kerala.

SurveySparrow

Founded in October 2017, SurveySparrow is a SaaS platform that builds tools to create engaging survey experiences. The startup in 2019 raised a $1.4 million seed funding from Prime Venture Partners.





It all started when the CEO and Founder, an ex-Freshworks employee, Shihab Muhammed, received an email from his then HR team to fill a boring survey form. He along with Co-founder Subin Sebastian set out to build SurveySparrow to make surveys more interesting.





(L-R) Shihab Muhammed, CEO & Subin Sebastian, CTO, SurveySparrow





Today, the startup offers conversational and chat-like forms, claiming a 40 percent higher response rate, and has brought brilliant updates to the NPS surveys to improve user experience. Within two years of its launch, the startup has over 15,000 customers worldwide and has bagged the prestigious title of ‘Kerala’s Startup of the Year 2019’.

Mitsogo

Mitsogo is a bootstrapped SaaS-based startup from Kochi, Kerala. The current Founder and CEO, Apu Pavitran, who is also an ex-Zoho employee, along with the Co-founder Bijo Paulose, started the enterprise in 2013.





The platform aims to digitise enterprises by providing unified endpoint management which includes business mobility and digital workspace management solutions via its flagship product, Hexnode MDM.

Carestack

Founded by Abhi Krishna and Mark Huzyak in 2015, Carestack is a SaaS startup from Kerala that has been doing the rounds for a while now. It recently raised $28 million in Series B funding in 2019 from California- based Delta Dental and Steadview Capital.





The startup provides a state-of-the-art, cloud-based, dental practise management solutions to automate and transform the works of dentists. Carestack was launched when Mark, a practising dentist, approached a team of software experts led by Abhi Krishna, to build a tool to automate and manage its workflows with ease.





Today, the startup is run by over 200 employees, serving customers worldwide.

Hyreo

Headquartered in Thiruvananthapuram, Hyreo was founded by collegemates Arun Satyan and Mahesh Raju in 2016. Hyreo is a SaaS-based startup that helps HR teams and organisations in talent acquisition.





It builds a combination of candidate facing chatbot and back-end analytics platform to help facilitate the entire cycle of recruitment and hiring by engaging with the candidates.





Founders Arun and Mahesh





The NLP and chatbot-driven recruitment platform help discover ideal candidates by deploying chatbots, resume matching algorithms, and data aggregation techniques. Hyreo promises to improve hiring efficiency by up to 50 percent.

Rybbon

Rybbon was founded in 2015 by Jignesh Shah (CEO) and Rajiv Veetil (CTO). The startup is an online platform that helps marketers to run and manage e-gift campaigns. It allows clients to access over 50+ global e-gift cards and send them to multiple recipients.





To date, Rybbon has partnered with a list of eminent enterprises that includes Surveymonkey, Hubspot, Marketo, Qualtrics, Intercom, SurveySparrow, among others. Within a short period, the Calicut-based startup has become one of the best in Kerala, with over 700 customers across the globe.





