From Zendesk to OnPageOne Digital Agency, founders who never said never – your startup fix for the week

The stories of these intrepid startup founders resonate what William Edward Hickson famously said, "If at first you don't succeed, try, try again."

By Team YS
10th Feb 2020
Renowned cartoonist Joseph Barbera (of Tom and Jerry fame) once said, "Keep pitching. Most of the pitches run wild. A few are caught."


Closer home in the startup world too, founders face innumerous obstacles before they "make it."


Case in point: Mikkel Svane and Morten Primdahl, co-founders of Zendesk, who were once selling old school helpdesk ticketing software. Soon, the duo realised theirs was a poor software, which was not to the customer's liking. Undeterred, they went back to the drawing back and the result was Zendesk – today a global leader in customer service, with annual revenue of $758 million.


Zendesk_Capsule


In the Indian startup space, Neetu Kurian, Founder of Kochi-based OnPageOne Digital Agency, set out to solve branding for businesses. But, in a market like Kerala, owing to low adoption of digital as a marketing avenue, Neetu faced several roadblocks – lack of awareness on how digital distribution worked, how the platform could fetch results, the return on investment, and others.


And yet, she never gave in, going on to overcome these challenges and help over 50 businesses kickstart their digital journey "on page one". Read her inspiring story here.


Neetu Kurian, OnPageOne

Neetu Kurian

The stories of these intrepid entrepreneurs resonate what William Edward Hickson famously said, "If at first you don't succeed, try, try again."

Startup stories to kickstart your week

How nCircle Tech achieved ARR in sub-$10M bracket

nCircle Tech

Tarika Bhartiya and Varun Bhartiya.

Founded by husband-wife duo Varun and Tarika Bhartiya, nCircle Tech is a software provider of IT solutions catering to sectors like engineering, manufacturing, and architecture.


Hidaa Lifesciences is delivering vegan vitamins at your doorstep

Hidaa

Team at Hidaa Lifesciences

Hidaa Lifesciences has developed bio-active natural substances to help prevent vitamin D deficiency among the rural and urban population


Rapyder helps clients with digital transformation with AWS

Rapyder

Team Rapyder

Bengaluru-based cloudtech startup Rapyder has clients across verticals, including BFSI, ITeS, retail, hospitality, education, travel and tourism, and ecommerce. It has partnered with AWS, and is currently gunning for bigger ticket-size customers.


GetPY is helping SMEs harness data with actionable insights

GetPY

GetPY founding team

Founded in 2017, GetPY is a data capture and analytics framework with an intelligence engine to consolidate organisation-wide data and provide intuitive, meaningful analytics to SMEs.


This WhatsApp SuperBot will replace all your apps

BOB

BOB founding team

Launched with an initial investment of Rs 2 lakh, AI startup BOB uses WhatsApp to cater to essential services like bill payments, phone recharge, medicine ordering, booking a cab, ordering groceries, and even railway enquiries


How a college student’s gardening startup bagged a Rs 10 Cr project

Paradise Garden

Zuber founder of Paradise Garden

Zuber Mohammed conceptualised Bhopal-based Paradise Garden, an urban gardening startup, when he was in Class 10. The end-to-end landscape and garden design company claims to have completed 100 orders.


This smart mobility startup has built ‘Android for EVs’ 

REVOS founders

Bengaluru-based REVOS has built a plug-and-play solution for electric bikes that turns them into smart bikes with exciting features. The startup is backed by EV industry veteran Chetan Maini.


