Can WhatsApp Pay transform a cash-loving Bharat? YourStory finds out

Digital payment is still a challenge in Tier-II and III cities. Now with WhatsApp Pay launching in India, will the consumer behaviour in ‘Bharat’ markets change?





36-year-old Nitin Sharma.

Nitin Sharma’s GO Waterless initiative uses a plant-based high lubricity spray to capture dust particles from the surface of automobiles without using water.





Griffith David, Founder, Habanero

Griffith David owns six Subway outlets and used this experience to start Mexican restaurant Habanero. Then, he decided to pivot to a retailing business for sauces and dips.





Shan and Mathew (R-L)

Launched in 2015, FreshToHome delivers fresh, chemical-free seafood and meat in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Trivandrum, Cochin, and Thrissur.





Sarvesh performing Yoga underwater.

Sarvesh Shashi started Sarva Yoga Studio at a single location in Chennai in 2016. The startup now has more than 40 studios across five cities, and $2 million in revenue.





Swathi Bavanaka, Co-founder, Evibe.in

Swathi Bavanaka is the Co-founder of Evibe.in, a one-stop platform for all celebrations. Just like Amazon, it brings together verified service providers for parties.





At Future of Work 2020, these workshops on UX, product, and brand design, among others, will help you create great technology that solves India’s unique problems.





Piconets founder Prakash Advani.

Mumbai-based PicoNets is using its last-mile content caching solution to architect a delivery network that accelerates performance and enhances customer experience.





Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Among the talented women directors in Indian cinema today, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has made a name for herself with films like Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly ki Barfi, and Panga.





