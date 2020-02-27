Can WhatsApp Pay transform a cash-loving Bharat? YourStory finds out

Digital payment is still a challenge in Tier-II and III cities. Now with WhatsApp Pay launching in India, will the consumer behaviour in ‘Bharat’ markets change?

By Team YS
27th Feb 2020
Can WhatsApp Pay transform a cash-loving Bharat?

WhatsApp

Digital payment is still a challenge in Tier-II and III cities. Now with WhatsApp Pay launching in India, will the consumer behaviour in ‘Bharat’ markets change?


