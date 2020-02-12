Swiggy launches 'BrandWorks' to co-create with restaurant partners

Swiggy has announced the launch of 'BrandWorks', a platform to co-create delivery brands with different delivery partners. At present, the Bengaluru-based foodtech unicorn has 100 such brands on its platform that were co-created with 95 restaurant partners across 13 cities.





BrandWorks enables restaurant partners having superior culinary capabilities and unutilised kitchen capacities, to co-create delivery only brands powered by Swiggy’s insights to serve unmet consumer needs.





Swiggy is targeting a 3X growth in the number of brands. BrandWorks will enable restaurant partners, with superior culinary capabilities and unutilised kitchen capacities, to co-create delivery-only brands to serve unmet consumer needs.





Vishal Bhatia, CEO, New Supply, Swiggy, said that BrandWorks is intended to help restaurants that have great cuisine gain great reach. He explained, "We look at the insights, consumer behaviour, and create enough lead indicators to understand what consumers want and like in terms of food preferences. This helps us give the restaurant partners data to understand what kind of brands they can create to serve the consumer better."





The idea is to focus on delivery only brands to operate out of the restaurant partners' existing dine-in facilities. After creating 1,000 Access kitchens for its restaurant partners, the startup now aims to co-create hundreds of such brands with multiple restaurant partners across the country by the end of 2020 with BrandWorks.





Vishal adds, "This is an important step in bridging supply gaps, creating consumer delight and offering restaurants unmatched growth opportunities through an innovative business model. Early signs suggest that BrandWorks has shown great promise in creating another brilliant proposition for restaurant partners who have the aspiration to grow and consumers who are constantly looking for more cuisine options.”





The platform provides its partners with Swiggy's capabilities in-menu intelligence, brand development and data analytics, the first set of brands co-created. Some of their partners include House of Chow from New Delhi, The Story of a Chinese Chef from Chennai, and Baba Yega Burgers from Jaipur. In addition, brands like Burger it Up from Bengaluru and Royal Handi from Udaipur are looking at intercity expansion.





Following an asset-light, low investment model, BrandWorks works on Swiggy’s intelligence and insights. The team adds that the model can scale rapidly and generate revenue for restaurants from day one with negligible capital investment.





Vishal says that Swiggy Access, launched in 2017, and BrandWorks are complementary. While the former facilitates easy expansion of restaurant brands across locations, the latter helps restaurant partners expand their brands.





"Additionally, the BrandWorks model can be scaled faster across markets to create more high-quality food choices for consumers due to its low entry barriers," added Vishal.





BrandWorks partners with all kinds of restaurants and chooses restaurants only on their ability to create great culinary experiences. Swiggy currently has 100 such brands on its platform that were co-created with 95 restaurant partners across 13 cities.





Vishal explains that the arrangement does not cannibalise the restaurant’s existing dine-in business, thereby giving the restaurant partner a completely incremental revenue stream and enables them to expand their reach to new consumers in the same neighbourhood.





Gurupreet Singh Bali, Managing Partner, Gilly’s Restobar, said, “Our kitchens at the dine-in restaurants are fully equipped and run by experienced chefs who are trained in multiple cuisines. We realised that growth could come out of negligible additional investment leading to better utilisation of our existing resources through delivery. It is not just about the idea; Swiggy’s insights on consumer needs in the locality and expertise in brand creation has been crucial. They have helped create a strong line of revenue that did not exist a year ago and it wouldn’t have been possible without Swiggy’s support. Today, Kitchens of Punjab is already amongst the top five North Indian delivery brands in Bangalore. I recommend all restaurants looking to strengthen their delivery business to explore Swiggy BrandWorks to help create your brand.”





